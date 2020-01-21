advertisement

The National Hockey Federation of India has also requested a detailed report from the tournament organizers.

The brawl began in the third quarter of the game, while the PNB was attacked inside the Punjab police station. Both teams were blocked at 3-3 at the time. The players exchanged blows and fought for some time inside peat bogs before the tournament officials rushed to extinguish the fire.

#WATCH Delhi. A scuffle broke out between Punjab Police Hockey teams and Punjab National Bank hockey teams in the Nehru Cup Final. Yelena Norman, CEO of Hockey India, says: “We are waiting for the official report of the tournament officials on the basis of which Hockey India will take the necessary action.” pic.twitter.com/Yz3LAtGPl7:

The match continued after a brief intermission by eight players on each side after the fights on the field gave red cards to each of the two teams, each to three. In addition, the Punjab Police Chief was also shown a red card to incite his players.

The PNB eventually raised the title, winning the game 6-3. Concerned and concerned about the incident, the Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Company’s management committee decided to impose restrictions on both teams.

“So it is decided to stop participating in the two teams in the tournament. Punjab police have been suspended for four years and the PNB has been banned for two years, ”the tournament organizers said in a statement.

The organizers also added that the leadership of the two teams would be asked to take strict action against the “wrong” players.

The incident did not go down well with Hockey India, which immediately requested a detailed report from its tournament director Mahesh Kumar. “We are waiting for the official report of the tournament officials, and on this basis Hockey India will take the necessary action,” said HI CEO Elena Norman.

PTI’s repeated attempts to reach the tournament director have failed. President of the Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra, who is also head of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), also called on the Azeri to take drastic action against players and officials involved in the race.

“Such irresponsible teams and their careless and unsubstantiated management, such players and weak and inflexible committees spoil the name of the game and bring bad reputation to the sport,” says jester Batra. “I urge Hockey India to take the utmost stringent action,” he added.

