Tuesday, at the meeting of Bernie Sanders, in Manchester, in the south of New Hampshire University Field House, the atmosphere was jubilant from the start. The day before, volunteers had knocked on about two hundred and fifty thousand doors, reported the Sanders campaign; Monday night in Durham, a gathering of over seventy-five hundred people at the United Nations gave Bernie’s ever-changing revolution the feel and sound of a rock concert. He had presented Sunflower Bean, Cornel West, Cynthia Nixon (“We need a hero and it’s Bernie Sanders!”), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (“FORward! FORward! FORward!), Sanders (” The world whole looks at New Hampshire “) and the Strokes (” Greetings, people from the great Northeast … of these beautiful stolen American lands “). The Strokes covered “Burning Down the House” and wore fancy costumes – a pink, a red, a cartoon print, etc. – resembling a band of old and crazy Chalamets. The audience cheered like crazy for everyone, waving things, surfing the crowd, playing with the cops, mushing under colorful swirling lights. Thereafter, hundreds of middle school students ran outside and broke into an icy field, shouting, laughing, hearing each other. Meanwhile, Joe Biden was campaigning in a sports bar.

The Sanders rally on Monday evening, filled with passionate speech and an almost militaristic intensity, had resembled a mega-church making a joyful noise; the senator’s main party, by contrast, was an auditorium buzzing with people waiting to confirm what was suspected. The evening was short: no announcements, no opening speakers, no on-screen audio showing CNN. For three and a half hours, the only words we could hear were the lyrics from Sanders’ looped playlist – “Keep on Rockin ‘in the Free World”, “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution”, “On the Road Again ”, etc. —And of the people, to cheers and songs. “Bernie beats Trump!” “Green New Deal!” “Wall Street Pete!”

Sanders was in the lead all night. When television continued at 7:44 a.m., a roar sounded: Sanders was twenty-eight percent behind Pete Buttigieg, twenty-two percent, with Amy Klobuchar not far behind and the other candidates anemic. Just before 8 p.m., when polling stations closed, a countdown began, like New Year’s Eve – and another roar, because now Sanders was thirty-eight percent. Soon, Andrew Yang gave up; so Michael Bennet too.

In the middle of the crowd, a man near me said to his friend, “This is what democracy looks like”. A young woman in a pretty vintage coat with buttons carrying messages like “FEMINISTS POUR BERNIE” told me that she was the first attracted to Sanders because of “the seriousness with which he took the student loan crisis , especially in New Hampshire. ” She said young people are leaving the state due to low wages, high cost of living and other economic factors; she works in data entry and volunteers for the campaign. Beside me, three festively dressed twenty year old girls started jumping up and down, shouting, “We – are – unstoppable! Another world is possible! Others joined them, also jumping and yelling, and joy spread throughout the room. After he went out, with everyone beaming, I smiled and asked if they would like to chat. “No thanks!” Said one, dry. Why? “I don’t like the press.” A field worker was willing to talk about her face paint, a red handprint around her mouth and her jaw. Her mother’s tribe, she said, was Fort Peck Oglala Lakota, and the handprint is an Indigenous symbol of empowerment, worn recently to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Jill Herbers, a writer living in New Hampshire, has been canvassing for Bernie in recent weeks. “It is a deeply human experience,” she said. “The teacher speaks, as does the nurse – and the person in the five-million dollar lake house because they don’t want to see the loons damaged.” People love Sanders and love what it is for. Everyone has been brought up in this system that no longer works. “To be progressive, for her,” is just human. What is radical is that five hundred thousand people sleep on the streets. Amazon does not pay any taxes. Sanders’ campaign was serious, she said, but also fun and about love. “Cornel West says, ‘Justice is what love looks like in public.'” She smiled.

A minute later, Cornel West jogged, slapping people’s hands to encourage them. The entry of campaign co-chair Nina Turner was also applauded. “Green New Deal!” Chanted people. “No more war!” When I returned to my seat in the press stands, three surprisingly preppy white guys in the next section took a selfie with the Bernie scene in the background, then left. What was it? I asked myself out loud. “Trump supporters,” said a neighbor who looked playful or somber. By that time, more than half of the districts had reported, and the CNN chyron said “RACE TIGHTENS.” Now Bernie was leading Pete by just two or three points. The room became quieter. When Buttigieg appeared on television, ready to speak, he was booed like a silent movie villain. “Bernie Beats Trump!” Chanted the crowd. “The power of people!”

At 11:05 a.m., Bernie went on stage with his wife, children and grandchildren. Heartbreaking cries filled the room for three minutes, when Sanders clapped his hands like, Okay, okay. “Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight!”, He said. Her message was brief and grateful: to her volunteers, to her fellow candidates. “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump!”, He shouted. He also – as Cynthia Nixon did on Monday evening, when she arrested some anti-Clinton boos – discouraged the intra-left division. “What I can tell you with absolute certainty, and I know that I speak on behalf of each of the Democratic candidates, is that no matter who wins, and we certainly hope it will be us, we will unite and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country, “he said. Behind him, in the middle of the rows of rafters, a young man in a red shirt is waving a small American flag. On the way to Nevada and South Carolina.

