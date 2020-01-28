advertisement

Jake Elman

Monday

January 27, 2020 at 8:32 pm

Lamar Jackson, the alleged NFL MVP, made an Instagram live with his live followers. His first supporter was a student in math class.

advertisement

Even as a suspected NFL MVP winner, Baltimore Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson can’t escape math lessons.

Jackson, the former Boynton Beach high star, conducted an Instagram live session with his 2.2 million followers on Monday. Jackson allowed fans to chat with him.

The first user to join video chat with the online name ravens.infield_ called Jackson in an unexpected place: his algebra class.

“You’re crazy, boy,” answered Jackson.

Jackson then asks where the boy’s teacher is. In response, ravens.infield_ calls the teacher.

Lamar Jackson is now on Instagram Live and only chats with random followers. Why not?

His first child was a child in his algebra class. Lamar even asked the child’s teacher how he was. pic.twitter.com/sHOGwC1Cu0

– Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 27, 2020

Jackson greets the teacher when she arrives.

“I’m trembling,” says the student.

Jackson threw for 36 touchdown passes and ran for another seven points. Jackson set a single-season record by hurrying 1.206 meters as a quarterback.

Jackson will find out on Saturday night if he’s the first MVP in Baltimore Ravens’ history.

Follow @ JakeElman97 on Twitter

advertisement