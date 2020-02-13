NASCAR CUP SERIES: Daytona 500 (200 laps, 500 miles around a 2.5 mile oval), Daytona Speedway International; Daytona Beach, Fla.

TV: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET (approximate green flag 2:49 p.m. ET) – Fox (Radio: Motorsports Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

KIST WE WEEK: The 62nd Daytona 500 run – the first of the season by 36 points race – sees new faces in new places, welcomes a second-series champion to Kyle Busch and packs all the drama that comes with racing packages at 200 km / h. … Denny Hamlin won this race last year, his first of six wins of the season. … Xfinity regular Justin Haley won the summer race at a shocker, leading only the last lap to an overtime. … Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start on the pole, with Alex Bowman starting on the outside of the first inning. Bowman started at the same place last year. … The rest of the 40-car field will be decided on Thursday night by the unique Daytona 500 qualifying races, called Duels, where drivers who have not already gained a starting point in the front row will be placed on the grid based on the finish them in one of two 150 mile Duel races. On the roster there are 43 drivers and 40 points available, so three drivers will lose the race after the Duels.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES: NASCAR 300 RACING EXPERIENCE (120 laps, 300 miles around a 2.5 mile oval), Speedway International Daytona; Daytona Beach, Fla.

TV: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET (approximate green flag 2:49 p.m. ET) – FS1 (Radio: Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

KISTU WEEK: The series returns to action after the off-season for the first of 33 races. … Michael Annett won this race last season, his only win of the year, and Ross Chastain won the July race. … There will be a new series champion this year after Tyler Reddick graduated from the Cup Series after winning two straight titles. … This will be the 57th Series race on the track.

NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS Truck Series: NEXTERA ENERGY 250 (100 laps, 250 miles around a 2.5 mile oval), Speedway International Daytona; Daytona Beach, Fla.

TV: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (approximate green flag 7:49 p.m. ET) – FS1 (Radio: Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90).

KEKTU WEEK: Also, to start the year 2020, Trucks are running their first 23 races. … Austin Hill won the race last year, the first of his four victories this season. … Matt Crafton is the reigning champion of the series and has returned to defend his title. … This will be Daytona’s 21st series race.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

K THTU WEEK: The 2020 season begins March 15 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

FORM ONE

K THTU WEEK: The 2020 season begins on March 15 in Melbourne, Australia

HOT ROD NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

KISTU WEEK: NHRA kicked off last week in Pomona, Calif., With Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, the first of 24 events this season. … Doug Kalitta won in Top Fuel, with Jack Beckman taking home Wally in Funny Car, and Jeg Coughlin winning Pro Stock. Motor Stock Pro starts at the third event of the season, the Gatornationals on March 12-15. … Next up is the NHRA Arizona Nationals February 21-23 in Chandler, Ariz.… Kalitta leads the top gas stations with 117, followed by Austin Prock (99) and Brittany Force (87). … Beckham leads Funny Car (126), with John Force (94) and Matt Hagan (86) following. … Coughlin tops the Pro Stock (130), followed by Jason Line (94) and Erica Enders (80).

