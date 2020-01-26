advertisement

A controversy about a ball boy is hard to beat.

Being a ball boy at the highest level of football is an important but reserved position. It is often forgotten that they are there, but they can actually influence what happens on the field.

You can slow down the game or give the home team some quick attacks. The goal Spurs scored this season was a perfect example of the latter, as was Trent-Alexander’s corner against Barcelona in last season’s semi-final of the Champions League.

advertisement

But you can also engage in controversy. We all remember the Eden Hazard incident in Swansea a few years ago when Atletico Madrid produced something similar this afternoon.

They hosted Leganes at Wanda Metripolitano in a game that ended in 0-0. Nevertheless, there was no shortage of topics to talk about, especially the home boys’ ball boys.

In the second half, when Leganes launched a dangerous counterattack, one of the ball boys seemed to have thrown a second ball onto the field to try to stop the game. The repetitions clearly show that Diego Simeone instructed them to do so.

Aficionados del Atlético insultando a Pichu Cuéllar, te tienes que reír. pic.twitter.com/Wonq4beCev

– Vidushi (@vidushi_i) January 26, 2020

It only got worse from here.

With Leganes clinging to a point late, goalkeeper Pichu Cuéllar wasted some time with tactics. When he went behind the gate to get a ball from the ball boy, he returned it to waste a few precious seconds.

When he did it a second time, he was hit by the ball boy and went down dramatically, clinging to his face. The referee had no chance and handed the goalkeeper a second yellow card.

Cuéllar then tried to waste even more time before leaving the field. This was not well received by the Atletico players, which caused a bit of junk to break out.

Todo comenzó con la expulsión del Pichu Cuéllar.

Después … Se le puede poner cualquier nombre: sainete, esperpento … #VamosEnJuego pic.twitter.com/2sc8ZjonhM

– #Vamos de Movistar + (@vamos) January 26, 2020

😲 A really bizarre finish in the Wanda Metropolitano!

Uell Cuellar sees a second yellow card for wasted time, stays on the field and defender Jonathan Silva ends in goal

😬 Nevertheless, it ends with 0-0 and for Atleti it is another afternoon full of frustration. Pic.twitter.com/WqcNgB9dc6

– Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 26, 2020

Some are crazy anyway.

SEE ALSO: Watch: James McClean scores the best James McClean goal ever for Stoke

advertisement