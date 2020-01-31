advertisement

CCTV has captured the moment when potential thieves wearing hoods and wearing tongs attempt to rob a Derbyshire property.

The disturbing images were filmed in Winster, near Matlock, on Tuesday, January 28.

The men were seen using tweezers to try to break into the property at around 11 p.m.

Builder Matt Gill, owner of the building, said he believed they were looking for valuable tools.

And even if nothing was taken, they caused almost £ 2,000 of damage by breaking doors, locks and CCTV cameras.

Gill, who lives next door with his two young children, said the incident had a significant impact.

He said, “I feel more angry than anything, but you feel a little threatened.

“We have two children and we live next to the property.

“The people in the village are very shocked that this has happened. The greatest thing we ever have is to get rid of thefts.

“They came fully equipped and knew what they were doing. They were not opportunists.

“We all work hard and it’s not just the cost of replacing the equipment, we can’t work the next day.

“We were probably the first of many.

“Four people employed for me had to spend the day repairing, it cost me £ 500 for the work and we haven’t even replaced the doors yet.”

Men were caught snooping around the garden

(Image: Matt Gill)

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said, “It was a commercial space on Main Street.

“It happened between 5 p.m. on the 28th and 9 a.m. on the 29th.

“Nothing was taken but the door was forced and the barrier removed to enter the building.

“It caused significant damage.”

Anyone who believes they have information is asked to contact the Derbyshire police using the non-emergency number 101, quoting the crime reference number 20000054708.

.

