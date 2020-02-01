advertisement

Are you ready to watch the big game? You have many options to choose from.

The Super Bowl LIV starts on Sunday at 6.30 p.m. ET from Miami, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fighting Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy. Demi Lovato will play the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez is this year’s halftime headliner. Fox will have this year’s game with them. Here you can watch it on TV.

If you want to stream the game for free, you can watch it live on FoxSports.com and NFL.com. With the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, you can watch TV for free on devices such as Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV without authentication.

Roku viewers may encounter a problem, however, as the device manufacturer’s car contract with Fox expires on Friday. Fox’s channels will not be available on Roku as of Friday afternoon, but a Roku spokesman said the Super Bowl will be streaming free on the NFL channel “unless Fox blocks it.”

Cable cutters can also stream the game via live TV services such as YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Both services offer a free trial for $ 50 and $ 55 per month, respectively. Roku users can watch the game on one of these services if they have it. Fubo TV, which costs $ 55 a month, is another option for live TV streams.

