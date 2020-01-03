advertisement

This year’s ceremony will take place here with films and series such as “Marriage Story” and “Chernobyl” as pioneers.

It is the first Sunday evening of the new year. Maybe your uncle has just finished watching a weekend of soccer playoff games and decides to flip through the Golden Globes to see what takes the lead in the Oscar race. Fortunately, you know exactly how to do that, because you googled and came here. Congratulations!

The 77th edition of the long-standing award ceremony will take place on January 5, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Broadcast partners NBC and Dick Clark Productions will televise the ceremony. Reporting begins at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Like last year, the ceremony material will also be available in the NBC app for TV broadcast subscribers and on Facebook as a live stream, where the nomination announcement also took place on the morning of December 9th. This year’s nominees and winners, By Tradition, are selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Ricky Gervais will be the first member of the five-time Golden Globes host club. Historically, it was a no host ceremony. Since then, the globes have chosen to have someone to host the evening – and this is now one of the few award ceremonies that show this. Since the move, Gervais has been responsible for nearly half of the television programs. (Not without a certain amount of legitimate controversy must be added what Gervais seems to be happily enjoying without continuing consequences.)

Among this year’s nominees – depending on the global tradition of different quality – who apply for different prizes are actors from films like “Marriage Story”, “The Irishman” and “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” as well as series like “Chernobyl”. “The Crown” and “Big Little Lies”.

After the ceremony was awarded career prizes in both film and television, there are two guaranteed winners. Tom Hanks will receive his Cecil B. DeMille Award (along with the youngest recipients Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington), while Ellen DeGeneres will receive the second Carol Burnett Award ceremony at the 2019 ceremony.

Following the announcement of nominations on December 9th, the less than 100 members of the HFPA had until December 30th to submit their final ballots. Who does IndieWire think should take home prizes at the traditional opening of the awards season? Read our frequently updated general forecasts for the Golden Globes with links to all TV categories and especially to all film categories.

