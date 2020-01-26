advertisement

COLOMBIA, SC – Alex English met Kobe Bryant as a high school player in a basketball camp that featured some of the country’s top high school seniors. It wasn’t long before he realized that Bryant would be great one day.

“There were a lot of great players there, but he just had a knack,” said English. “Of course he was the MVP of this camp. But I met him for the first time and thought: ‘This child, he has a weakness. And it will be great. “And he agreed with me.”

English left the NBA in 1990 as an eight-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA team member. He never played in the league with Bryant, but immediately saw the impact he had on the game.

He experienced this influence firsthand on January 22, 2006. English was an assistant coach to the Toronto Raptors and was on the bench when they faced Bryant and the Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

That night, Kobe Bryant made history with a score of 81 points. English had the best place in the house to attest to this size.

“It was an honor to sit on this bench even though we lost,” said English. “Throughout his career, he has been a great basketball player and a great ambassador for the game.”

He described the news of Bryant’s death as a “belly stroke” and knows that an entire generation of basketball fans has lost their role model today.

“I know just because I watched my sons … they thought he was the best basketball player who ever played the game,” said English. “Whenever he played, they felt he was going to win. Nobody could stop Kobe. ”

