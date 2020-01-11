advertisement

Mick McCarthy is a big fan of Alan Judge. The Irish boss has not been shy about praising the player in the past and can often be heard encouraged by a call from “JUGDEEYYY” on the sidelines.

The Dubliner played twice in qualifying for Euro 2020 and was therefore the assistant for Shane Duffy’s equalizer in Denmark. Unfortunately, a broken arm would soon stop its progress.

Judge has performed well in Ipswich Town since joining the club in January last year. This change was finally made towards the end of last season. Since the club is aiming for the first time in the coming months to the championship, it will play an important role.

They secured a 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley this afternoon and moved up to third in the table, with Judge finishing third.

It was a wonderfully successful team goal in which the Irish international completed the move calmly and clinically.

Judge hopes that he will stay in good shape over the next few months and that the playoffs for Irish Euro 2020 will start soon.

