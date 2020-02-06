advertisement

It was the dramatic moment when a seemingly uncontrollable car crashed into the front of a downtown building today.

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital with minor injuries following the accident on Wellington Street, off Belvoir Street, at around 10:20 a.m.

In the video, courtesy of Triangle News, the driver appears to be trying to park the car as it apparently loses control of the vehicle and pulls the road in a semicircle, crashing into a building.

When the car hits the building, the airbag deploys on the driver’s side.

The silver Vauxhall Corsa was left with a ruined hood following the accident, which was attended by police, firefighters and paramedics.

The road was closed while the area was cleared.

An eyewitness reported that after the accident, steam escaped from under the hood of the car.

The man, who asked not to be named, said, “The car took a fairly slow turn and went straight into the wall. A traffic policeman went straight. “

The woman, who was the only person in the car, had to be rescued by firefighters, with the help of three paramedics who assessed her injuries.

She was placed on a stretcher and placed in the back of a waiting ambulance, but not before greeting the emergency services who had rescued her.

She was taken to Coventry Hospital as a precaution.

The area has since been cleaned up.

We covered this incident live. Read all the updates here.

