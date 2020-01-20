advertisement

The life, struggle, and sacrifice of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. has been the inspiration for many films over the years, and TheWrap pays tribute to the films that highlighted his message and struggle ,

The latest look back at King is of course “Selma”, the film that sharpened the profile of director Ava DuVernay and brought the actor who played King David Oyelowo into the mainstream. The # OscarsSoWhite campaign was also launched after it was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but was cut short in all other major categories.

Other actors who played King include Westworld star Jeffrey Wright in the Peabody-winning television film “Boycott” who followed the Montgomery bus boycott. and Marvel star Anthony Mackie in All the Way, a film that showed how the struggle for civil rights became an area of ​​tension for President Lyndon B. Johnson, played by Bryan Cranston.

11 Most Inspirational Memes by Martin Luther King Jr.

Recall the powerful words from the murdered civil rights leader that helped unite a separate nation

