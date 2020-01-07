advertisement

Who said you can’t win with kids? Jürgen Klopp put up a nearly third team in the FA Cup against Everton this afternoon, but that didn’t stop Liverpool from expanding their undefeated run against city rivals.

Everton has not won against Liverpool since 2010 or Anfield since 1999. Today was the ideal opportunity to end this run with Carlo Ancelotti, who chose a strong team.

Actually, they should have been ahead at half-time and lost a number of excellent chances for the lead.

Liverpool’s young team, which lost even more experience after eight minutes, grew as the game progressed.

They were the better team in the second half and took full advantage in the 71st minute. 18-year-old Curtis Jones picked up the ball on the edge of the box before scoring an incredible goal in the top corner, leaving Jordan Pickford helpless.

Look at that:

Not a bad way for a scouser to make his first appearance in the Merseyside Derby. 👀pic.twitter.com / 8rXEFnwbGN

– Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) January 5, 2020

Jones is a local boy and has been part of the Liverpool Academy since he was young. He tore it up with the club’s U23 team, but that’s a whole other level.

Liverpool go into the next round where Jones, Harvey Elliot and Neco Williams get another chance to impress. After this victory, you would certainly not return today.

Everton fans will have to wonder if they will ever win a Merseyside derby again …

