A star was born. Adam Idah has huge potential and Ireland fans were thrilled when he got the opportunity to start for Norwich in the FA Cup that afternoon. It was very exciting.

We expected the native Corker to perform well, but even he couldn’t have dreamed of a start.

Idah would open the scoring against Preston in just 90 seconds. It was a typical goal for the striker that showed an incredible mix of speed, strength and determination. Look at that:

It makes it look so simple. It is fascinating to see how a player of his size moves in this way. The way he left the defense for the dead is remarkable.

He would add a second before half time, and it was from a distance. While this is a goalkeeper’s cry to leave himself in no man’s land, it was an impressive quick thought for Idah to steer it home under pressure.

He would complete his hat trick in a second and make sure that day would be long in the memory of the native of Cork. It came from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box and he couldn’t have been cooler than he kicked the penalty.

What a damn achievement!

The only 18-year-old Idah will have a great career ahead of him.

He was hugely impressive during the European Under-21 qualification in the Republic of Ireland and has done some excellent work for Stephen Kenny’s team. While much of the starting eleven around him changed from game to game, the Norwich man was an almost constant size on the team.

He is able to move the hard yards forward, but he is far more than a workhorse. Idah is incredibly skilled, just as skilled at holding the ball up and joining the game or beating a man from dribbling. That is before we even mention its power and speed.

At a time when the roles of the modern nine have changed a lot, Idah offers everything you would expect from this position. As has already been shown today, it should also have no problem with asserting itself at a high level.

It’s time to get upset.

