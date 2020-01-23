advertisement

MIAMI – The Miami Heat built up a huge lead, wasted everything, put all of their starting five on the bench and had to work overtime again.

Obviously, they like to be uncomfortable.

Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 extra points and the heat wasted a 21-point cushion before beating Washington Wizards 134-129 on Wednesday night.

Butler also had 10 assists and seven rebounds for the heat, which improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime this season. Goran Dragic had 22 points and 10 assists, Kendrick Nunn scored 14 points and Duncan Robinson ended the race with 13 points.

“I think we’re just going to take it to another level,” Herro said of Miami’s OT success. “We don’t know we’re going to win, but we’re trying to take it to another level.”

Bradley Beal scored 38 points for Washington with 16 of 24 goals. Davis Bertans scored 24, Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae each 14 and Ian Mahinmi scored 10 for the Wizards.

Washington dropped to 1: 6 in games with five or less points. Miami is 10-4 in such games. The heat scored 36 free throws at 20, which Beal noticed.

“It’s kind of sad that we, especially me, are not being respected the way I do,” said Beal. “I’m attacking the basket. We can look at my last three rides and I was fouled on all three. It is what it is.”

Beal scored 22.2 seconds in extra time to get Washington within 131-129. Butler made one of two free throws to increase the lead to three, and Beal looked closely at a stepback 3 pointer that would have bound the game.

It hit the back of the iron, bounced off the top of the backboard, and Dragic sealed it with two free throws, 7.3 seconds before the end.

Miami led the way with a 21 point lead in the second quarter, secured a 19 point lead and seemed on the way to another home win.

Until things have changed.

It took the wizards about three minutes to cut Miami’s lead to 10. A few minutes later there were only three. And that was enough for heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who pulled all five starters 6:41 minutes before the end of the quarter.

The next 10 minutes and 28 seconds left all five starters on the bench. The backups lost the lead shortly before they were recaptured and rose by up to 10 on a 3-pointer from Dragic with 9:40 links. Spoelstra brought Butler and Bam Adebayo back 8:13, hoping that Miami could put things right.

They could not.

The wizards, which dropped by 10, made a run of 19: 6 with two successive layups from Beal, who gave his team a lead of 118: 115 and remained 1:35. Herro prepared James Johnson for a corner three minutes later to end the game. Both teams considered their last regulatory deficiencies and worked overtime.

Perhaps the best sight for the wizards on Wednesday was about eight hours before the game when rookie Rui Hachimura was able to complete a full training session on the court for the first time since he injured his groin on December 16.

“I hope to get it back sometime before the All Star break, but there is no rush,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. “We’ll be careful about his comeback because he hasn’t played. We’ll start it up slowly, with a few days of rest, days of rest.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington started with 3-pointers with 0 to 8 and was in the lead with 4 to 22 in the first half. The wizards then started 4 to 5 in the second half, part of the run that gave them the lead. … Anzejs Pasecniks (sprained left ankle) had to pause on Thursday, and Moe Wagner (sprained left ankle) was banned for non-contact activities.

Heat: Miami won 38-1 at home and 48-2 at 125 or more points. Former Heat intern Anthony Walker Jr., a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, was present. … Robinson made his first 3-point attempt for the fifth time in a row.

TURN ABOUT

When the teams last played on December 30, the wizards won 18 points ahead of the heat in the second quarter. This time the heat won the second quarter at 16 and took the lead at 69:50.

WALL UPDATE

Hachimura’s training wasn’t the only injury news for Washington on Wednesday. Injured Wizards Point Guard John Wall, who hasn’t played an NBA game since December 26, 2018 and is unlikely to return this season, told the Washington Post that he spent part of the day at a gym in a hotel in downtown Miami where 5v5 was played, including former heat players Amar’e Stoudemire and Michael Beasley.

NEXT

Assistants: Visit Cleveland on Thursday.

Heat: hosts the LA Clippers on Friday.

