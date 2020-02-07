advertisement

Frank Ssenyondo celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Express FC against Onduparaka FC on Friday. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC 0-1 Express FC

Green Light Stadium, Arua

Friday, 07-02-2020

On Friday afternoon, Ten FC Express FC recorded their very first victory against Onduparaka FC.

The Red Eagles who had not beaten the Caterpillars in the previous seven occasions won a 1-0 victory at the Green Light stadium in Arua.

Although Lawrence Kigonya was sent off at the start of the second half, substitute Frank Ssenyondo would assure Wasswa Bbosa of his first three points on his return to Express training as he scored the only goal of the competition.

Bbosa succeeded George Ssemwogerere last week and with all hopes of saving the Express season on his shoulders, the former tactician of SC Villa and Tooro United announced his arrival with a massive victory.

Express started on the best side, but struggled to create clear opportunities against a well-organized Onduparaka defense.

Eric Kambale shot just outside after receiving a pass from captain Disan Ggaliwango.

The mid-season signing then moved away from good positions twice.

Disan Ggaliwango attempted a fancy lob on Onduparaka goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa but Rashid Muhammad brilliantly recovered to head for a corner.

Having previously received a yellow card for leaving the field without the referee’s consent, Kigonya would be booked for the second time at the start of the second time after an awkward challenge and given his marching orders.

Despite the numerical advantage, Onduparaka would still not apply sustained pressure on the Express lens.

With six minutes to go, Ssenyondo, who had played earlier in the second period, replaced ineffective Frank Kalanda, was coached by Daniel Shabena to sneak into the back of the net, ahead of Wasswa for what turned out to be the winning goal.

The three points earned allow Express to leave the relegation zone and enter 11th position. The Red Eagles now have 24 points in 21 games.

For Onduparaka, they remain 5th with 30 points so far this season.

In their next assignments, Onduparaka will be absent from SC Villa on February 19 while Express will face the Browns in the Uganda Cup before a home game against Tooro United in the League.

How the two teams started

Onduparaka FC

Yusuf Wasswa, Richard Ayiko, Allan Busobozi, Rashid Muhammad, Denis Andama, Hassan Muhamood, Rajab Kakooza, Joel Jangeyambe, Jamal Malish, Rashid Okocha, Julius Malingumu

Express FC

Tony Kyamera, Yiga Muhammad, Hamis Batega, Martin Kizza, David Kakeeto, Daniel Shabena, Isaac Doka Mweru, Lawrence Kigonya, Dissan Galiwango, Eric Kambale, Frank Kalanda

The other matches played on Friday

-Mbarara City FC 1-0 Police FC

