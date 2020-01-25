advertisement

(CNN) – Is that … Bigfoot? Someone from the Washington State Department of Transportation certainly thinks there’s a chance.

The agency’s Twitter account shared the photo of a traffic camera that showed what seemed to be near a tree in the distance.

“Sasquatch spotted !!! I’m not superstitious … but a little superstitious, “tweeted the person who ran the DOT account for the eastern part of the state Wednesday. “If you look carefully through the tree on the left, there seems to be something.”

The still image, taken by a webcam on Sherman Pass, definitely shows a dark, human-like in a walking position.

See for yourself:

But Twitter searchers didn’t have it.

A reply: “Zoom in, it’s the shadow of the tree trunk. I want to believe, but I don’t believe this photo. Or that it has stood still on several photos … unless it is frozen of course. Lol.”

The webcam still posts photos from the spot – a new one appears every hour.

But then the official WSDOT account for Snoqualmie Pass entered – they tweeted a video of a similar figure walking through the snow.

The mythical creature is widely associated with the mountains of the Pacific Northwest, but it appears to be a traveler – sightings have been reported around the world. It even has its own festival in North Carolina.

But it’s not all light-hearted pleasure. Last year a man fired a gun at a Kentucky national park after claiming he saw Bigfoot.

That man said he shot into the darkness after the ape-like monster that never proved to him, a couple who spoke to the man told CNN.

Police law enforcement officers at Mammoth Cave National Park responded to the incident involving the camper with the firearm at one of the park’s hinterland campsites, said park spokeswoman Molly Schroer at the time.

The statement did not confirm Bigfoot sighting – but Schroer said there was no threat in the park.

