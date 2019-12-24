advertisement

batteries

24 December 2019 Cynthia Shahan

Washington State Ferries follows Ellen’s example near the Danish island of Ærø. Washington often leads and succeeds where other states float, argue and are far too slow to switch. Washington also has the second largest ferry system in the world, so it is crucial to switch from battery-powered diesel at the start of a trend towards electrification in shipping to set better standards in shipping. All the more useful considering the large system.

Again, we owe Washington Governor Jay Inslee for his leadership in climate change. Inslee is behind the mandate.

“Ian Sterling, Washington State Ferries Information Officer, said the move would reduce the costs and pollution caused by the current annual consumption of nearly 20 million liters of diesel across a fleet of 22 ships with 25 million passengers per year,” Greentech Media reports.

“The annual fuel consumption of the government ferry company is comparable to that of a” medium-sized airline, “he said, making it the largest diesel polluter in the state.”

Sterling added that the switch to batteries is “not just because the governor said (to do).” “But even if you are not an environmentalist, this is a good idea for the taxpayer because we expect them to pay for themselves relatively quickly, based on the fuel price. It saves millions of dollars annually. “

The constantly falling cost of batteries is inciting the state to take a second look at a more serious look at electric shipping. They expect the ferries to be operational within a few years.

Washington State Ferries cover most of the Puget Sound, which amounts to almost 1000 square miles.

Another positive point is that the electrification program of the ferry operator starts with the most polluting ships. The three Jumbo Mark II ferries, which use 5 million liters of fuel every year, will receive the first upgrades. Each ship will replace two of its four diesel generators and locomotives with battery systems supplied by Siemens.

The emission reductions alone by electrifying the three Jumbo Mark IIs in the fleet are expected to be the same as if you would take 10,000 non-electric cars off the street.

Greentech Media continues: “The Washington State Ferries program will also require major electrification on the dock, with Seattle-Bainbridge Island and Mukilteo-Clinton probably the first routes with charging points at both ends.”

On the greener, cleaner sea front, Washington State Ferries is a leader that will certainly inspire others. British Columbia Ferry Services is also reportedly considering electrification of its fleet. Assuming a good launch in Washington, the service somewhat further north should also be sure to go electric.

It was in August that the world’s largest all-electric ferry so far, a 200-passenger and 30-car ship, called Ellen, set sail from Fynshav to Søby in southern Denmark, marking the movement of an early but promising industry.

The Pacific Northwest and Denmark are not included. The British government is already demanding that all new ships that are ordered for its waters from 2025 onwards must be equipped with zero emission technology.

There are reportedly 101 battery-powered ferries for cars and passengers around the world, and another 76 are under construction.

Cynthia Shahan









