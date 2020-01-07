advertisement

The Washington Post published an article by Jeffery C. J. Chen, co-host of the Global History Podcast, who claims that John Williams and his Star Wars score reproduce “harmful prejudices in pop culture”.

Chen not only questions William’s score, but also refers to the entire film archive, which claims in his article that “Star Wars was filmed with” orientalizing “stereotypes – patronizing tropics that depict an imagined East or the Orient as inferior rational, heroic vests. “

As proof of this claim, he refers to the “correspondence of the evil empire with the battered (American) individualism”. He also refers to the “vaguely Eastern mysticism of power and its Shaolin-cum-samurai practitioners and the uncomfortable racial stereotypes embodied in the hookah-smoking Jabba and the stingy Watto. “

After attacking the entire franchise, Chen chooses John John Williams’ score. He explains that the music is made for the heroes in the style of European romanticism, while that of the bad guys is inspired by non-western music.

Chen writes:

“Williams’ music combines the“ good guys ”with the great orchestral style of European romantics (think of the wonderfully hummable melodies for Luke, Leia and Rey), while the themes for the“ bad guys ”are expressed in Chinese vocabulary. Indian and Middle Eastern music. “

He claims this “reproduces harmful prejudices in pop culture.”

“This may seem casual or unimportant. But this music also unconsciously reinforces the primacy of Western culture over an imaginary “other” that reproduces harmful prejudices in pop culture that have major political consequences given the power of the mass media. “

Chen then explains that “Star Wars builds on a long history of using Eastern music to show evil on screen or to tell cinema-goers that they are entering a strange world.”

He then grapples with Williams’ iconic Duel of the Fates from The Phantom Menace.

Chen attacks the song and reports to his racist.

“His orchestration and melody are a symbol of how Williams uses oriental sound to represent villainy in all Star Wars films

(…)

The use of Sanskrit gives the piece an appropriate “foreign” feeling and conjures up atmospheric threat, as best shown in this clip. (Editor’s note: It refers to Maul who arrives on Tatooine and then fights Qui-Gon Jinn.) In these short minutes we see the evil caused by Sanskrit vocals (0:17) and solo percussion (0 : 52) is shown. Heroism, on the other hand, is valued by a rousing statement from the orchestra (1:30) and a quotation from the brass fanfare of Luke’s theme (1:48). “

He also has problems with the Tibetan / Taiwanese chant, which is part of the theme of Emperor Palpatine.

After attacking for most of his play because of his musical choices, Chen Williams finally showed his true intent and made sure that only people with certain identities could play music with that particular identity.

“We should also think about who is allowed to film and how these decisions contribute to the longevity of this type of music in contemporary filmmaking.”

In fact, he wants to make sure that composers like John Williams are not allowed to work in Hollywood again.

He explains that Williams’ music “reflects long-standing prejudices in American society that we should remove by promoting songwriters, storytellers, and artists who break out of Hollywood form.”

YouTuber Itchybacca would respond to Chen’s attack.

He specifies:

“Basically, this means that the SJW converts everything you write, everything you say, everything you create into something that the SJW wants to respond to. And they respond to it in a way that is supposed to portray itself as a popular hero of social justice, fighting a variety of social injustices. This article is much more of it. “

And he’s right with this criticism. Chen doesn’t even point out that Williams’ score introduced millions of people to this type of music that they now enjoy regularly.

It is even possible to discover the origins of music. You decided to discover more of this type of music.

What do you think of this attack on John Williams and his scores for Star Wars?

