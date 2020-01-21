advertisement

SEATTLE (AP) – The United States reported on Tuesday its first case of a potentially deadly new virus circulating in China, saying that a Washington state resident who returned last week from the epicenter of the epidemic has was hospitalized near Seattle.

The man, identified as a resident of Snohomish County in his 30s, was in good condition and was not considered a threat to medical personnel or the public, health officials said.

US officials have said they believe the overall risk to the American public from the virus remains low.

“This is not a time of great anxiety,” said Governor Jay Inslee.

The newly discovered virus infected about 300 people, all of whom were in China, and killed six. The virus can cause cough, fever, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia. The United States is joining a growing list of places outside of mainland China reporting cases, after Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Airports around the world have stepped up surveillance, checking passengers from China for signs of illness in hopes of containing the virus during the busy Lunar New Year travel season.

At the end of last week, US health officials began screening passengers from Wuhan, in central China, where the epidemic began. Screening was underway at three US airports – Kennedy Airport in New York and the airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco. On Tuesday, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the addition of Chicago O’Hare Airport and Atlanta Airport at the end of the week.

In addition, authorities will also begin to force all Wuhan passengers to go to one of these five airports if they wish to enter the United States.

The hospitalized American resident showed no symptoms when he arrived at Seattle-Tacoma Airport last Wednesday, but he started feeling sick on Thursday and went to the doctor on Sunday with fever and cough. said officials. Laboratory tests on Monday confirmed that he had the virus.

“The gentleman at the moment is in very good health,” said Dr Nancy Messonnier of the CDC on Tuesday.

The hospital, Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, said in a statement that it expected the man to remain isolated and under surveillance until at least Thursday.

CDC officials said they had sent a team to Washington to try to locate those who may have come into contact with the man. The hospital also said it was contacting “the small number of staff and patients” who may have been with the man in a clinic.

The man is from central China, lives alone in the United States, and made the trip solo, officials said. There have been relatively few people who have contacted him since his return, health officials said.

Last month, Wuhan doctors started seeing the new virus in people who fell ill after spending time in a wholesale seafood market. According to the World Health Organization, more than 275 cases of the virus newly identified have been confirmed in China, most in Wuhan.

The count includes six deaths – all in China, most of them aged 60 or over, at least some of whom had a previous medical condition.

Officials said the virus was likely spreading from animals to humans, but this week Chinese authorities said they had concluded it could also spread from person to person.

Health officials this month identified the germ behind the outbreak as a new type of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds; others found in bats, camels and other animals have progressed to more serious illnesses.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the coronavirus family, but Chinese state media say the disease in Wuhan is different from the coronaviruses that have been identified in the past. Previous laboratory tests have excluded SARS and MERS – Middle East respiratory syndrome – as well as influenza, avian influenza, adenovirus and other common lung infectious germs.

So far, the new virus does not seem to be as deadly as SARS and MERS, but the viruses can sometimes mutate to become more dangerous.

University of Washington coronavirus researcher David Veesler said the public “shouldn’t panic right now”.

The response was “very effective,” said Veesler. “In a few weeks, China was able to identify the virus, isolate it, sequence it and share this information.”

Veesler added: “We don’t have enough data to judge the severity of the disease.”

