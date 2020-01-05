advertisement

Reuters US sports program at 3:51 PM ET on Sunday.

FOOTBALL CARE

Boston College Principal Receiver Enters Transfer Portal Boston College wide receiver Kobay White has entered the transfer portal, reported 247 Sports. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-BC-WHITE-TRANSFER, Ground Level Media

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LIGHT

LB Alexander Bills Retired After 15 Seasons Double Pro Bowl linebacker Lorenzo Alexander of the Buffalo Bills announces his retirement after 15 NFL seasons in order to spend more time with his kids. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-ALEXANDER-RETIRT, Ground Level Media

Patriots TE Watson, 39, hints New England Patriots retirement Ben Watson was thrilled to tell reporters that Saturday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans was likely his last in the NFL. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-WATSON, Field Media

49ers LB Alexander could return Saturday Just days after returning to practice for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle mid-season, San Francisco switch Kwon Alexander reportedly could play in the NFC divisional round of Saturday. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-ALEXANDER, Field Media

Baylor’s Rhule to Meet Panthers Baylor Giants coach Matt Rhule said last week he planned to remain as the Bears’ head coach next season, but an NFL Network report says he will meet with the Panthers to Monday and the Giants on Tuesday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-NYG-REGULAR, Ground Level Media

NFL wildcard coverage Wednesday in New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m.

NFL Notebook End of the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, wait 8:45 p.m. ET, Ground Level Media

BASKETBALL NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Cavs F frustrated love: “I love my teammates” before Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love allowed the dark frustration to show Saturday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LOVE, Field Media

NBA Sunday game coverage: New York in L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Portland to Miami, 6 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m. Detroit in L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NBA news and notes from across the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, wait 9 p.m. ET, Ground Level Media

HOCKEY IN ICE

NHL Game Cover Sunday: San Jose in Washington, 12:30 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. Tampa Bay in Carolina, 5 p.m. Calgary in Minnesota, 7 p.m. Detroit on the precursor, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

NHL Notebooks News and notes from around the NHL. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK, Field Media

BASKETBALL COLLEGE

Sunday Coverage: No. 20 Dayton at Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m. St. John at Xavier, 4:30 p.m. Nr. 12 Michigan at No. 14 Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. Oregon State at Colorado, 6 p.m. Northwest Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Purdue in Illinois, 8 p.m. USC at Washington, 10 p.m.

baseball

MLB Notebook News and notes from around MLB. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTE, Field Media

GOLF

PGA: Sentry Tournament of Champions Cover of the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. GOLF-PGA-SENTRY, Field Media

TENIS

ATP Cup (Brisbane / Perth / Sydney, Australia) WTA: Shenzhen Open (China)

