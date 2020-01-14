advertisement

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 13: Nicklas Backstrom # 19 of the Washington Capitals watches during the pre-game skate before a game against Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott / NHLI via Getty Images)

Washington’s capitals have signed Nicklas Backstrom’s $ 46 million five-year extension to ensure he’ll spend at least the next half decade in DC.

Washington’s capitals have announced that they have signed a new $ 46 million five-year extension to the Nicklas Backstrom star center. Backstrom negotiated this deal himself because he has no agent. The deal has an average annual value of $ 9.2 million and starts at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

This contract ensures that Backstrom stays with the capitals, as he should become UFA for the first time in his career on July 1st. It is also guaranteed that he will spend at least the next half decade in Washington. There is still no word on whether the extension includes non-trading clauses or non-moving clauses.

Backstrom comes from one of the best bargain deals in hockey, earning a cap of $ 6.7 million over 10 years. This is likely reflected in the negotiations as he raises the cap hit to $ 9.2 million.

At first glance, this deal may seem a little expensive. After all, Backstrom is 32 years old. However, a certain context is required. First, Backstrom’s new deal currently has a cap hit percentage (percentage of a team’s cap) of 11.3%. What is fascinating is that it was the same percentage of cap hits that he had achieved in 2008 when he signed the contract.

Second, there is a new TV deal for the NHL. Plus another expansion team in Seattle. These two factors are likely to lead to a higher wage ceiling in the near future. If this happens as expected, Backstrom’s business will suddenly look much better.

However, this deal could raise some concerns in the short term. Especially if Ovechkin and Jakub Vrana need new deals in the near future. However, the Seattle expansion plan could give capitals the ability to get rid of an expensive business.

Backstrom has been Alex Ovechkin’s Batman’s Robin throughout his career. He is completely satisfied with this role and he played this role wonderfully. Capitol fans should be excited Backstrom will repeat this role for the next five years.

