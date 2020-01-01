advertisement

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The first year for a New Year’s party in Bloomsburg did not go exactly as planned, but the message was still the same. For people who participated, the best way to call in 2020 is by washing away 2019.

“We want good luck for 2020,” said Samantha Scoblink, Berwick.

It was supposed to be a Polar Plunge in the Susquehanna River, but the plans had to change due to safety concerns. Officials decided that the water was too high and too fast.

“About a week ago I got a phone call, they said with temperatures and water swirls, and the rest, it would just be too dangerous, so we went a little quick into” what can we do instead “mode,” President said CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, Adrienne Mael.

Although the river was not frozen, it was still around freezing on Wednesday afternoons before New Year’s Day and it was a pool shower instead of the dive. Some bundled together, some dressed in suits and others just went in bathing suits.

“We want to do something good for the community and ridicule ourselves,” says Jared Kline, Benton.

“It was actually great. It was really cold, I don’t feel the waste, but it was good,” said Trixy Valentine, Berwick. United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and Turkey Hill Brewing Company all put this New Year celebration in an attempt to raise money.

“Of course it’s always about collecting money, spending it on great organizations. It’s also about giving something back to the community to do something fun for New Year’s Day. There really is nothing to do. People don’t have a job. It’s just a good time. We hope to raise community dollars as much as possible, “Mael said.

After the Polar Shower there were enough options to warm up, such as soup, beer or just a nice and warm heating tent, where everyone looks back on the past year and what is about to happen before 2020.

“It can always be better, a new decade, new opportunities,” Kline said. “We’re just going to clean up and have fun,” added Ryan Zarnich, Bloomsburg.

This was the first time for the event in Bloomsburg. Organizers hope that it can become a New Year’s Day tradition.

