In January 2020, we received several requests from readers for a widely distributed alert on Facebook and Twitter, purporting to be an unspecified “emergency notification” from an “unspecified Ministry of Health” regarding an ongoing epidemic of a new one. coronaviruses.

Generally speaking, the warning appeared in two forms. The most commonly shared was a text message which generally read as follows:

* Urgent: Public health bulletin *

* Emergency notification from the Ministry of Health to the public that the coronavirus epidemic this time is very very serious and fatal. There is no cure once you are infected. *

* Its spread from China to various countries *

* The prevention method is to keep your throat moist, don’t let it dry. So don’t hold back your thirst because once your throat membrane is dry, the virus will invade your body within 10 minutes. *

* Drink lukewarm water 50-80cc, 30-50cc for children, depending on age. * * Whenever you feel your throat is dry, don’t wait, keep the water in your hand. * * Don’t drink a lot at once like it doesn’t ” rather help keep your throat moist. *

* Until the end of March 2020, do not go to crowded places, wear a mask if necessary, especially on trains or public transport * * Avoid fried or spicy foods and load up on vitamin C. *

* Symptoms / description are *

* 1. repeated high fever *

* 2. prolonged cough after fever *

* 3.Children are prone *

* 4.Adults generally feel uncomfortable, * headache and mainly respiratory *

* 5: very contagious *

The message was usually followed by an exhortation to share his warnings, such as “Please forward to help others”. A version of the virus alert even concluded by begging readers: “Please share if you care about human life”.

The second main form under which the message appeared was a photograph of a printed e-mail, dated January 28, 2020, and allegedly sent by “NWLLAB”. It contained many of the same key elements – it claimed to come from an unspecified “MOH”, and its main recommendation to the public again was to “keep your throat wet” by drinking water. It read as follows:

Please tell your families, relatives and friends

MSP health bulletin to the public:

The upper respiratory infection currently affecting China is quite serious. The virus that causes it is very powerful and resists existing antibiotics.

(the virus is not a bacterial infection and therefore cannot be treated with antibiotics).

The prevention method now is to keep your throat moist, don’t let it dry. So don’t hold back your thirst because once your throat membrane is dry, the virus will invade your body in 10 minutes. Drink hot water 50-80cc, 30-50cc for children, depending on age. Whenever you feel your throat is dry, don’t wait, keep the water in your hand. Don’t drink a lot at a time as it doesn’t help; instead, keep your throat moist. Until the end of March, do not go to crowded places, wear a mask if necessary, especially on trains or public transport.

Avoid fried or spicy foods and load up on vitamin C.

Symptoms / description are:

1. Repeated high fever.

2. Prolonged cough after fever.

3. Children are more prone.

4. Adults generally feel uncomfortable, have a headache, and suffer mainly from respiratory illnesses.

This disease is very contagious. Let us continue to pray and wait for a new opinion on the infection.

Please share.

Neither the printed email nor the Facebook viral message were official statements produced by a public health authority. The alert was likely to spread widely online precisely because it did not contain any details of its purported source, apart from mentioning a “ministry of health” in an unspecified country or region.

The message also contained erroneous advice, stating that readers could avoid getting the virus by “keeping your throat moist,” avoiding fried or spicy foods, and taking vitamin C supplements.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the so-called “new coronavirus (2019-nCoV)” epidemic was first transmitted from animals to humans in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in China. Since then, it has spread from person to person. Previous coronaviruses such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) have been transmitted between humans primarily through “respiratory droplets” c’est that is, cough and sneezing.

The CDC’s general advice on preventing respiratory infections applies to the 2019-nCoV epidemic, as follows:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

No evidence exists to indicate that a public health authority officially informs the public that a dry throat makes people more vulnerable to contracting the virus and therefore drinking water is a method of prevention effective, nor that vitamin C deficiency contributes to the vulnerability of the person to contract. disease, or that fried and spicy foods are a means of transmitting 2019-nCoV.

