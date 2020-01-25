advertisement

Before we say anything about the finale of the ranch series, we should make it clear that there are spoilers. Large spoilers.

With that said, let’s say an emotional farewell to a show that’s mostly known as comedy. You see, Beau spent most of the season preparing for a future without his ranch, and that weighed on everyone – especially Colt.

Still, he really wanted to do what he could to help his father, and here we came to the Christmas end. It was the time of giving, and there was something pretty sweet about the special gift Colt gave – Beau’s house key. At first it seemed to his father to be coincidental, but in the end it made sense. Colt was able to get Lisa to drop the lawsuit when she realized Colt was not responsible for the incident. Colt sold his herd and was able to keep the Iron River Ranch for his father. Beau doesn’t have to go and has a better future for himself.

Colt and Abby will have a separate place for themselves – but it won’t be the Iron River Ranch. This one moment from Colt to Beau has been largely significant in recent years. Think of the version of Colt that we saw at the beginning and the version that we saw now. Think about the differences when it comes to the relationship he has with his father.

The happy ending here is realistic, but also worth a smile. We’ll see how Colt and Abby plan a future for each other, and one that isn’t about living with part of his immediate family. It’s about finding a home and fighting for it – of course we never expected Chumbwamba to receive a text.

With these last moments, we now have to prepare for The Ranch to trot into the sunset now.

What do you think about The Ranch series finale?

Do you think it met some of your expectations? Share this in the comments now, and stay tuned for the latest news. (Photo: Netflix.)

