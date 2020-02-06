advertisement

On February 4, 2020, shortly after US President Donald Trump finished giving his State of the Union speech, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took her copy of the speech and tore it up. in two. In a debate that immediately followed on social media, some people applauded Pelosi for the act and others criticized her for being disrespectful. And some conservative commentators have even gone so far as to say that Pelosi’s act was not only rude, but illegal.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, argued that Pelosi had violated a federal law prohibiting the destruction of government documents:

Florida representative Matt Gaetz ran with this idea and filed an ethical complaint against Pelosi, alleging that she had violated the same law:

advertisement

The truth of these claims rests on the answer to a single question: is the document that Pelosi tore in half an official government document intended to be kept?

Although Kirk is correct in saying that 18 US Code §2071 prohibits the destruction of government documents, the text of this law (reproduced in full below) notes that this only applies to documents that have been “deposited or filed with any US court ”(underlined by us):

18 U.S. Code §2071. Concealment, abduction or mutilation in general

(a) Whoever conceals, deletes, mutilates, obliterates or destroys, or attempts to do so, willfully and illegally, or, with the intention of doing so, takes and takes away any file, procedure, card, book, paper, document or something else, filed or deposited with a clerk or a court officer of a United States court, or in a public office, or with a court officer or a public officer of the United States, will be fined under this heading or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

(b) Anyone who, having custody of such a file, procedure, card, book, document, paper or anything else, conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, deliberately and unlawfully falsifies or destroys the same, will be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and will lose office and be disqualified from office under the United States. As used in this subsection, the term “office” does not include the position held by anyone as a retired United States Armed Forces officer.

The document that Pelosi tore in two had not been filed with any clerk or officer. It was just given to him by Trump before he gave his State of the Union address. Although it is a tradition, it is not a legal obligation. In other words, Pelosi was in possession of a personal copy of Trump’s speech and not of an official government file designated for conservation.

Laurence Tribe, a professor at Carl M. Loeb University at Harvard Law School at Harvard University, told Law and Crime:

What a stupid idea! Even Bill Barr would not fall into this ridiculous misapplication of the federal law criminalizing the mutilation of government documents. The copy was the property of the President, it was not a government file to begin with, and his action was a purely symbolic expression well in the protection of the speech and debate clause and the First Amendment.

Heidi Kitrosser, a professor of law at the University of Minnesota, told Politifact: “I guess this is a print version of Trump’s speech, in which case it is preposterous to suggest that Pelosi can be prosecuted for to have done what he wants. “

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, who also served as a Republican witness during a congressional hearing on the removal of President Trump, said that Pelosi had “demolished decades of tradition” when ” she tore up Trump’s speech. Turley also criticized Pelosi for destroying a historic document.

However, Turley agreed that it was not a violation of 18 U.S.C. §2071:

This latest act (tearing up her copy of the speech) has led some to allege that she also raped 18 U.S.C. §2071 in the destruction of an official document. This statement is doubtful and should not take away from the more serious question of Pelosi violating his duty to remain a neutral representative of the whole house and not just a partisan member or worse a political troll…

The main problem is that I am not convinced that it is a covered document. The law does not prevent the destruction of any government document in any form. If so, we would only have warehouses from coast to coast. I cannot find any source which stipulates the conservation of this document or even requires that it be given to the President. The Constitution talks about the address given, not the copies granted. Frankly, I was a little surprised because the President’s copy is an important historical document. It should be kept as part of the history of the house. It is also “official” in the sense that it is the symbol of the President fulfilling his constitutional obligation to Congress. However, it is not listed as an official document for conservation or conservation purposes.

While some may believe Pelosi acted unethically when she ripped a copy of Trump’s State of the Union address, it does not appear that she did anything about it. ‘illegal.

We have contacted the House Ethics Committee for further comments on Gaetz’s complaint and will update this article if more information becomes available.

advertisement