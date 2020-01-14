advertisement

In 1979, a group of Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking dozens of hostages, and holding 52 Americans in a 444-day deadlock in what became widely known as the crisis. Iranian hostages. The incident occurred in the midst of the Iranian revolution and the US-backed overthrow of the Shah of Iran.

This deadlock is linked to another international crisis, this one of the year 2020: on January 3, 2020, an American drone killed Qassem Soleimani, general of division of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, described as the second government of the Iranian government. order. When Iran threatened to retaliate, President Donald Trump went on Twitter and went wild, stating that the United States was ready to target 52 Iranian cultural sites.

Trump then repelled this threat, recognizing that it would be a war crime. But the hostage crisis of 1979 was again raised in a viral meme circulating on social networks that linked Soleimani to the event.

We found no evidence to support the claim that Soleimani is represented. The image used in the meme was taken by an Associated Press photographer, although the caption does not name anyone in the photo. He states: “In this archive photo from November 8, 1979, one of the hostages held at the United States Embassy in Tehran, Iran, is shown to the crowd by Iranian students. Forty years ago, on November 4, 1979, Iranian students invaded the guards to take control of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, triggering a 444-day hostage crisis that pierced America. “

Given the intense coverage and enduring tensions between the United States and Iran over the hostage crisis and Soleimani’s high rank in the Iranian government, it seems unlikely that his alleged involvement would have gone unnoticed. And we found no documentation, at least in English, that it was.

The US embassy was taken over by a group called Muslim Imam Line Follower students, made up primarily of university students. Soleimani’s life profiles, on the other hand, indicate that he did not attend university, working instead for the municipal water authority in his hometown of Kerman, before joining the Revolutionary Guards in 1979.

A 2013 profile on Soleimani published by the New Yorker, for example, reports:

In 1979, when Suleimani was 22, the Shah fell in a popular uprising led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the name of Islam. Swept by fervor, Suleimani joined the Revolutionary Guards, a force created by the new Iranian clerical leadership to prevent the military from carrying out a coup. Although he received little training – perhaps only a 45-day course – he progressed quickly. As a young guard, Suleimani was sent to northwestern Iran, where he helped crush an uprising of ethnic Kurds.

When the revolution was eighteen months old, Saddam Hussein sent the Iraqi army to sweep the border, hoping to take advantage of the internal chaos. Instead, the invasion solidified Khomeini’s leadership and united the country in resistance, unleashing a brutal and entrenched war. Suleimani was sent to the front with a simple task, to provide water for the soldiers there, and he never left. “I went to war on a fortnightly mission and stayed until the end,” he said. A photograph from this period shows the young Suleimani dressed in green trellis, without a rank badge, black eyes focused on a distant horizon. “We were all young and wanted to serve the revolution,” he told an interviewer in 2005.

A calendar published by the American Enterprise Institute public policy think tank similarly puts Soleimani’s experience working with the water department immediately before joining the military in 1979.

In short, there is no evidence that Soleimani was the man depicted in the 1979 meme image, and it seems highly unlikely that Soleimani, who joined the military in 1979, was present during the takeover students from the Tehran Embassy. We therefore assess this claim as “false”.

