In France, people remember the summer of 1997 for the death of Princess Diana, Mother Teresa and Jeanne Calment. The first became a household name by marrying royalty; the second, taking care of the sick and the poor of the world. Jeanne Calment, however, was an accidental icon, her celebrity the result of a form of passivity. For one hundred and twenty-two years, five months and fourteen days, Calment managed not to die.

She was born at home, rue du Roure, in Arles, one of the four addresses she has never owned. This February morning, in 1875, lavender smoke mixed with the cold in the narrow streets of La Roquette, a traditional district for fishermen and sea trades. Plastic, tea bags, public garbage cans and the zipper had not yet seen the light of day. The life expectancy of a French woman is 45 years. About one billion five hundred million people have walked the planet and Calmly would survive them all.

Later in life, Calment claimed to have known Vincent van Gogh, recounting different versions of an encounter with him in 1888. “Van Gogh was very ugly. Ugly like a louse, ”she recalls one day. “We called it the dingo”. According to an anecdote, van Gogh entered his family’s dry goods store, rue Gambetta, wanting to buy canvas. Calmly sometimes said that his father was waiting for him. Her father, however, was a shipbuilder; the store actually belonged to her husband’s family. Another time, Calment called back: “My husband said to him, ‘I present my wife to you.’” This memory was also vague: Calment, a teenager in 1888, did not marry for eight years.

She had known her husband, Fernand Calment, all her life. Their paternal grandfathers were brothers, and their paternal grandmothers were sisters, making Jeanne and Fernand second cousins. They had a daughter, Yvonne, in 1898. Jeanne never worked, but led a busy life of leisure, including tennis, roller skating and stalking boar. The Calments lived in large apartments above the family store. Jeanne appeared from time to time, cutting an imperious figure. “Madame Calment wanted to impose her taste on me,” said one woman, remembering a childhood race to buy fabric. “Stubborn, I stayed with my choice, responding in a tone he did not like. I did not forget the pair of slaps.”

In 1934, Yvonne died of complications from tuberculosis, leaving behind a husband, Colonel Joseph Billot, and a seven-year-old son, Freddy. Jeanne and Fernand took care of the boy as if he were their own. In 1942, friends of the Calments invited the couple to their country house. During the visit, Fernand gorged himself on cherries, while Jeanne had one or two. The cherries were stained with chemicals and within a few months Jeanne was a widow. Two years later, women won the vote in France. The Eiffel Tower was barely fifty years old. Calmly was sixty-seven, with almost half of her life ahead of her.

Following the death of Calment’s husband, she and her son-in-law, Joseph, shared an apartment. Freddy, an otolaryngologist, lived nearby with his wife. In 1963, Calment lost his last intimate friends. In January of this year Joseph died from a long illness. In August, Freddy was killed in a car accident. Calmly overcome by never standing still. In the decades that followed, his staccato footsteps were integrated into Arles as the sound of the mistral, the rattling wind of Provence. A biographer wrote: “Everyone knew the” little old woman “who rushed all over the city, who descended like a kid on the steps of the Saint-Trophime church.”

The ground floor of the Calments limestone building is now occupied by a supermarket. One recent winter morning, the current owner showed me around the third floor, above where Calment lived. It was easy to imagine waking up every day, hanging out in a corridor of white tiles with red Occitan crosses, warming up in front of a fireplace with a richly carved walnut fireplace, and unlocking the shutters from floor to ceiling, to let in the light from the south. On the roof, a discolored sign shone in the sun: MAISON CALMENT.

When Calment was ninety-four in 1969, his lawyer bought his apartment. The purchase was made under the French life annuity system, in which the buyer agrees to make regular payments on a property in which the seller continues to live. In such an arrangement, the buyer essentially bets on the speed of the seller’s death. The Calment apartment turned out to be a terrible epic investment. At the time of the notary’s death in 1995, he had spent nearly two hundred thousand dollars, more than double the value of the place, without ever occupying it.

As Calment approached its 100th year, it was still cycling. Just before his birthday, the mayor of Arles offered to organize a party. Calmly declined, calling the mayor a red, a communist. Shortly after, thinking better of his ways, she went to see him at the town hall. “There were several people in the waiting room,” he said later. “I haven’t spotted a centenary. In fact, it was right before my eyes. A little woman in a gray suit, wearing a fine veil hat. I noticed his heeled shoes and sewn stockings. Very elegant, she was twenty years younger. “

At 110 years old, Calment still lived alone, in the apartment on rue Gambetta, where she had never bothered to install a modern heating system. One day, she went up on a table to thaw the boiler with the flame of a candle, lighting a small fire. She agreed to move to a local retirement home, Maison du Lac, until the weather improved. She ended up staying and, in 1988, at one hundred and twelve, she was briefly recognized as the “dean of humanity”, the oldest person in the world. Shortly after, the title was given to a Florida woman three months older than her, who had spent seventy-five years in a mental hospital after being diagnosed with “post-typhoid psychosis”, a disease that doctors no longer believed to exist. After the woman died at the age of 116 in 1991, Calment became the oldest known person to have lived.

A team of three researchers who have spent several years validating the age of Calment – Victor Lèbre, his personal physician; Michel Allard, gerontologist; and Jean-Marie Robine, a demographer, describes it as a “hard cookie”. At Maison du Lac, she kept to a rigid schedule, waking up at 6:45 a.m., saying her prayers, doing calisthenics and listening to classical music on her Walkman. She proudly told Paris Match that her breasts remained as firm as “two little apples”. At night, she insisted that her bed be lowered, as if she were being invited to a hotel. Behind her back, the nurses called her the commander. She quit smoking at the age of one hundred and seventeen, but never gave up having a glass of port every night.

The more calmly lived, the more famous she became. On Grandma’s day, a well-known TV presenter offered her a kilo of chocolate. “I want a ton!” Calmly replied. Several weeks later, two trucks arrived. Even the validators were dazzled by their subject. They recorded hours of conversations with her, from which they then published extracts in a book, “Les 120 Ans de Jeanne Calment”. Sometimes she used a word so archaic (like mahonne, a kind of round-bottom barge she father built) that the validators had to look for it. “We were really in the state of excitement of an Egyptologist who, walking through an unexplored labyrinth of a pyramid, discovers an unknown room full of treasures,” they wrote. Calm has lived through twenty French presidents and survived periods of terrorism that no one remembered. She died on August 4, 1997 of unspecified causes. She was buried in the grave of her family, where she rested in peace until early last year.

