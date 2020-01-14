advertisement

Slavery and civil war have been the linchpin of American history, and over the years Hollywood has covered both from almost every angle. There was the slave owner perspective (“Gone with the Wind”), the slave perspective (“12 years a slave”), the perspective of the Union and the Confederate soldiers (“Journey to Shiloh”, “Cold Mountain”, the television series of the 80s. North and South, the Presidential Perspective (“Lincoln”) and the Revenge Fantasy Perspective of Quentin Tarantino (“Django Unchained”). After the 2013 Oscar draw, the final title “12 Years a Slave”, the last thing was we needed another slave story.

But when it comes to black actors and Oscar nominations, the academy seems to prefer black characters in chains or break out of them. After a year full of varied feature films, led by black actors (“Clemency”, “Dolemite is my name”, “Just Mercy”, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”, “Luce”, “Queen”) & Slim, “Us” and “Waves”), the only one who received an Oscar nomination was “Harriet”, a biopic in which Cynthia Erivo appeared as a runaway slave and legendary freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. It will compete in two categories on February 9 (Best Original Title and Best Performance by Actress).

Was the slave story good enough to be considered the best in last year’s shows? (Answer: No.) “Harriet” is not a masterpiece, although it is a rather modest box office hit ($ 43 million). It is an old-fashioned biopic in the style of “The King’s Speech”, which corresponds to the Academy’s preference for films about suffering negroes and apparently was primarily designed for Oscar considerations.

That doesn’t mean the world didn’t need a film about Tubman. Despite the extensive coverage of slavery in Hollywood, there was something missing from the pre-war years, namely the African-American heroes. Amazingly, we do not yet have an inexpensive biopic from Frederick Douglass or Sojourner Truth. Until Harriet, the work that freed hundreds of slaves via the subway was largely ignored. When the studios finally started thinking about a Tubman biopic in the 90s, a studio manager suggested that the then glowing Julia Roberts should play it – before the idea was dropped. Viola Davis called the Tubman name in her 2015 Emmy acceptance speech to remind Hollywood that this was a story to tell.

But who was the actress who told that? Davis may have been the obvious choice, but Hollywood has crossed the Atlantic. The director Kasi Lemmons (known for her 1997 South Gothic drama “Eve’s Bayou”) cast Erivo, an up-and-coming British actress who has already won a Tony, an Emmy and a Grammy and was also Davis. Co-star in the film “Widows” from 2018. She not only plays the main role in Harriet, but also co-wrote the song “Stand Up”, which was nominated for an Oscar.

With so many black American actors starving for Oscar recognition, it’s a miracle that Hollywood keeps giving them over to British actors when it comes to unique American stories about slavery and systemic racism in the United States. In recent years we have seen Chiwetel Ejiofor in “12 Years a Slave”, David Oyelowo in “Selma”, Ruth Negga in “Loving”, Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out” and “Queen & Slim”, Jodie Turner-Smith in “Queen & Slim”.

From a technical point of view, Erivo did exactly what it was supposed to do. She knew her lines. She cried on cue. She is much more like the real Harriet Tubman than Julia Roberts. The problem with Erivo’s performance is not in her bulletproof technique, but in her interpretation of an immaterial deity and not an actual person. Nobody knows how Tubman walked and talked and sang, because there are only a few photographic documents about her life. Instead of playing a woman we saw in old film clips, Erivo plays the ancient black and white photo version of Tubman – almost literally. It is a two-dimensional setting, all steely and sulking.

The “Harriet” version of Tubman is someone who knows that it will be a legend. Lemmons and Erivo are understandably respectful, as Tubman is probably the most significant black woman in US history. Her awe, however, undermines the complexity of her story.

The film’s Tubman is strong, stoic and oh so quotable. She is a woman who has been reconstructed to win great prizes, and not a living person who does the kind of things that living people do. Her expression always seems to scream, “This is an important moment.” She is portrayed as the first black action heroine that Tubman could have been, but she was so much more. Ultimately, the film feels more like a hagiography than a real biography.

In one scene, a white man takes her to the threshold of freedom and gives her the choice of driving with him across the Pennsylvania border or going there himself. Tubman of course chooses the latter and throws his head back and goes into the sun like a victorious queen, fully aware that a camera captures the moment you remember. It’s a nice scene, but it’s not nearly the way people behave when a camera isn’t on.

But then “Harriet” focuses more on magical moments than on reality or the need that is covered up after her first great escape. We get knocked down a few times, and Tubman’s first race to freedom is shown as the harrowing adventure it must have been. However, your follow-up trips on the subway are presented as relatively easy. In a moment she gathers relatives in Maryland and crosses a river by the grace of God. The next moment they reach freedom in Philadelphia.

It all seems a bit too TV film, with Tubman as an unshakable superwoman and not the determined but frightened, vulnerable freedom fighter she must have been. Even after the entry into force of the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act, which no longer makes the north a viable option for escaped slaves and calls for a 600-mile escape route to the Canadian border, we are not shown how daunting it is to continue 500 miles travel freedom must have been.

The much-slandered Best Picture Oscar winner last year, “Green Book”, presented jazz musician Don Shirley with a far greater challenge in the early 1960s than most of Tubman’s journeys to freedom. The excellent documentary “Harriet Tubman: They Called Them Moses” from 2018 tells how Tubman fooled her while escaping the Underground Railroad by pretending to be a slave trying to get an out of control chicken catch. The film could have used more realistic details like this – and the blow she received as a child, which led to life-long fainting spells that the film never really explains – to show that Tubman had strength and cunning that weren’t he had divine intervention.

“Harriet” was perhaps destined to become a standard Oscar nominee because the academy had an appetite for stories about the slave trade. Now that Oscar voters can tick Tubman’s recognition off the to-do list, they may be able to recognize black actors next year who play intricate characters whose lives on the screen aren’t entirely determined by the actions of white people.

