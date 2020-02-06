advertisement

2020 will be one of the busiest years ever for Apple hardware releases. In the spring, we expect Apple to debut the successor to the iPhone SE, which we believe will be called the iPhone 9. At least three iPhone 12 models should be released in the fall, although that number is even higher if Apple splits up its 4G and 5G models. It would not surprise us to see a few new Mac and iPad releases along the way.

But Apple doesn’t stop there, because 9to5Mac reports that a few lines of code hidden in the latest TVOS developer beta also seem to point to a new Apple TV model. As the site explains, the current Apple TV 4K model is called “J105a”, while the HD model is called “J42d”, but a third model with the code name “T1125” was discovered in the software update. The ‘T’ at the beginning of the name apparently means that this is an internal model.

In all likelihood, the model referenced is a prototype that is currently under construction, which means that it may not be launched quickly or not at all. That said, the internal files contain some additional details, indicating that the upcoming Apple TV model uses hardware based on the arm64e architecture. As 9to5Mac notes, this is the same architecture used in A12 and A13 Bionic chips, which means that Apple may be ready to upgrade the A10 Fusion chip that comes with current Apple TV models. The maximum resolution remains at 4K at HDR.

This is not the first time we have heard of an Apple TV revision in recent months, but with a supposed spring event around the corner there is a chance that we can see an official disclosure sooner than later. The most recent Apple TV model was launched in September 2017, well before Apple Arcade entered the market. It would certainly be useful to release an upgraded model with more powerful specifications.

