advertisement

The modern style of the mid-century with retro flair and a tasteful update has already caused a sensation in Warrnambool.

A four bedroom house on Altmann Ave. 15 is on the market with a target price of $ 820,000 to $ 900,000.

advertisement

The building was designed by well-known local contractor John Downie in the late 1950s and recently updated by the architect manufacturer in keeping with the vintage style.

RELATED: Vacation home owners asked to help bushfire victims



Popular Hepburn Springs wedding location The Grande Hotel for sale



The Warrnambool family secures the Connewarre hobby farm at an auction



“It was inspired by some of the American architecture of the 1950s,” said Ray White Warrnambool director Jason Thwaites.

“Even the interior features, such as the way the fireplace was built and the little secret closets that were way ahead of their time, weren’t available in the 1950s.”

The 1400 m² property impresses with wood, stone and plaster mixes throughout the interior and features a cabana inspired by Balinese, a studio, a pool and a spa.

“They have owned it for about 10 years and have also sympathetically renovated the property, taking into account the understanding of the story,” said Mr. Thwaites.

“The angles and lines are very different.”

With the intention of embarking on another local project, the sellers left behind one of the few modern marvels in the coastal town from the mid-century.

“There aren’t many properties of this type in the entire city of Warrnambool,” said Thwaites.

“Something like that is widespread in Melbourne. You drive through some suburbs and realize that the era saw them all.”

Mr. Thwaites noted that elements of mid-century modern architecture were making a comeback.

READ MORE: Brighton Mega Mansion again for the third shot at a record price



Mornington Peninsula Market gets Christmas-New Year boost



Hope Melbourne’s historic homes after changes



jack.boronovskis@news.com.au

@jackboronovskis

advertisement