advertisement

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, two teams struggling to find victory as downtown residents in the Western Conference, face each other Wednesday night in Phoenix in the final game before the All-Star break for each.

The Warriors, with their 42nd loss on Monday, assured themselves not to finish with a record of 5,500 or better for the first time since 2011-2012. The latest loss was a 113-101 decision against the visiting Miami Heat.

Golden State holds the poorest road record in the NBA at 5-23 and is only 1-7 against Pacific Division opponents this season. That win was a 105-96 decision against Phoenix at home on Dec. 27.

advertisement

Damion Lee scored 26 points to lead Golden State against the Heat. The Warriors fought back from a 24-point deficit in the second quarter to make it a four-point play in the second half, but the rally fell short.

“In the second half, the guys were great,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They competed, they played at pace, they played with energy and went up to the game again, but in the end we wouldn’t have enough.

“We were playing against a team that needed a bad win. They lost three in a row … and they came out and took us right away.”

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points in his second game with the Warriors after winning a trade with Minnesota for D’Angelo Russell. He put up 24 points in his Golden State debut, a 125-120 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Sun lost to the Lakers 125-100 on Monday, their third loss to the Lakers in three meetings this season. Phoenix was without center Deandre Ayton due to a foot injury, and Kelly Oubre Jr. opened the game on the bench.

Ayton is in doubt for Wednesday’s game.

Oubre was being disciplined Monday for delaying the team bus in the game, according to multiple reports. A bright spot in a disappointing season for the Sun, Oubre came out of the bench for the first time this season, and he scored 10 points in 27 minutes.

“The coach had to do what he had to do in order to continue the discipline,” Oubre said, according to the Arizona Republic. “That’s not something we take pride in. Always try to be on time. I can just take it on my chin and learn from it and swear it won’t happen again, but I’m glad Cam (Johnson) played good to start the game. The other man up. “

Johnson, a rookie who started his first start, produced eight points in 22 minutes.

Top scorer Devin Booker had a night out, scoring 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Sun’s best event of the night was Johnson’s powerful dunk over the Lakers ’JaVale McGee early in the game.

Phoenix, which has lost six of its past seven games, is looking to go into the All-Star break on a positive note.

“We have to get it before the break, no excuses,” Cheick Diallo said ahead.

– Starting the media level

advertisement