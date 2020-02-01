advertisement

The disgruntled Iowa voter, who was waiting in line to ask Elizabeth Warren about her plan to discharge student debt, had something familiar.

“I just want to ask one question,” said the man at the Grimes Community High School event. “My daughter leaves school, I saved all my money, she has no student loans. Will I get my money back?”

“Of course not,” replied Warren.

“So you’re going to pay for people who haven’t saved money, and those of us who did the right thing are being kidnapped,” said the voter.

“No, it’s not like you’re being kidnapped …” Warren started.

“My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacation, I saved my money. He did more than I did. I worked a double shift, worked extra, my daughter had been working since she was ten. So you’re laughing, “said the man.” That’s exactly what you do. We did the right thing and we get fucked up. “

The stock market resembled a famous rampage in Chicago’s financial markets on February 19, 2009, just a month after President Barack Obama took office.

“The government encourages bad behavior,” said CNBC correspondent Rick Santelli. He responded to a government plan to subsidize the mortgages of people who had come in over their heads instead of allowing houses to be sealed off.

“How many of you want to pay for your neighbor’s mortgage, which has an additional bathroom and whose bills cannot be paid?” Santelli asked the traders on the floor. A chorus of boos answered him. “President Obama, are you listening?” Santelli wanted to know.

One of the CNBC anchors asked Santelli to comment on a 2 percent proposal to refinance troubled mortgages. Santelli couldn’t hide his disgust. “They could drop to minus two percent, they can’t afford the house,” he said emphatically.

Santelli’s agitation is credited with starting the tea party movement, which has made town hall meetings uncomfortable for congressional members who came home to confront voters.

Americans don’t care about government bailouts for ruthless decisions, whether those decisions were made by megabanks or by individuals struggling to move forward. Voters quickly realize that the government has no money of its own, even if some candidates don’t see it. It only has what the American people need. The money that comes out of everyone’s paycheck could do a lot of good for the people who deserve it instead of going to Washington to have the benefactor spend on other people.

It’s bad enough when politicians use your money to buy your vote. It is worse if they use your money to buy someone else’s voice.

The worst thing about government bailouts, however, is that they encourage destructive decisions and the expectation that planning will skew across the economy.

At an individual level, a student debt repayment plan with taxpayer money incentivizes the next group of students to incur debts that they would never accept if they felt they would have to repay them. Who will believe that student debt relief is one-off?

If the government’s student loan portfolio is now close to $ 1.6 trillion, how much will it cost after everyone feels empowered to go crazy with no hesitation about how these loans will be repaid?

Then what?

Then the disgruntled Iowa voter who complains that his family did the right thing and screwed up will disappear and will not return. Nobody will do the right thing. It would be foolish to limit your options by trying to live within your means. It would be an unnecessary personal sacrifice to repay your student loans if you could just go to a rally and hold a sign.

In the meantime, the campus would be flooded with earnings from ever-growing student loans, which would allow university administrators to raise tuition fees, not to mention employee salaries. Everyone will have enough money to pay tuition increases as no one will worry about student loan repayment.

Everyone wins! Isn’t socialism great?

Not really. Socialism is not great because when the bill comes, the government uses violence to take money from people. This also applies to planning.

Elizabeth Warren says that her plan will pay a 2% “wealth tax” on the 75,000 families in the United States who have net worth of at least $ 50 million.

“You have it, I take it” is not a policy. It is an armed robbery.

But even if you think it is morally right to tax the property of one group of people to provide services to another group, it is a fantasy to believe that the money is only in US accounts and waiting to be counted and confiscated. Everyone makes plans and adjustments based on the rules as they exist at a given time. Change the rules and you change the result.

This means that ultimately all taxpayers will pay for the rescue. Any taxpayer who sees money withheld from a paycheck contributes to student credit grants to people outside of their own family who make other decisions and take more risks.

It’s just wrong. It will always be immoral for the government to subsidize people who have gone over their heads with the tax dollars of people who have not.

Susan Shelley is an editor and columnist for the Southern California News Group. Susan@SusanShelley.com. Twitter: @Susan_Shelley

