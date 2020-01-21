advertisement

WASHINGTON – US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday that if elected to the White House she would demand the resignation of all of President Donald Trump’s political appointees on her first day in office, including 93 United States attorneys.

Warren, a US senator from Massachusetts who has made anti-corruption the central theme of her presidential bid, is locked in a tight race for the chance to get Trump in the November 2020 election with less than two weeks to go before start Iowa parties proposing contests.

Warren is in the top tier of the 12 Democrats running for the party nomination, but traces former President Joe Biden and his U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders to most national polls.

advertisement

Warren said Tuesday he will seek the resignation of all Trump political appointees except those in “positions necessary to maintain continuity and protect national security during the transition period.”

“One year from today, the next president will start his first full day of work. He will inherit a government in crisis,” Warren wrote on the Medium website.

It also said it would strengthen enforcement of rules created to prevent political appointees from converting their roles to career positions and create a task force in the U.S. Justice Department to investigate corruption during the Trump administration and hold it accountable. current and former government officials for any illegal activity.

“My transition will move faster than any transition in modern history to identify nominees and develop plans for change starting from day one. Unlike previous transitions, we will not be able to assume co-operation trust on the part of the outgoing administration, ”Warren wrote.

She pledged to announce her Cabinet election by Dec. 1, 2020, and other top nominations by Dec. 15, 2020 if elected, and fully staff senior and mid-level White House roles until the inauguration. January.

Warren has previously said he will not hire registered lobbyists or nominate campaign donors to diplomatic posts. Older members of her administration would be required to make a lifelong commitment not to accept lobbying positions after leaving the government. (Reporting by Amanda Becker Editing by Paul Simao)

advertisement