advertisement

BOSTON – Democratic presidential nominee Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Year’s speech Tuesday, warning that “democracy hangs in the balance” five weeks before nomination contests begin. early February.

In her home state of Massachusetts on the first anniversary of the start of her campaign, Warren said President Donald Trump would “try to cheat his way through another election” if he is not removed from office following his impeachment by the House. controlled by US Democrats representatives.

“In the last 12 months, the president has become bolder with his lies and braver in his violation of the law,” said Warren, who as a US senator will vote if he condemns Trump for pressuring him to Ukraine’s unfair political favors. “Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have turned into ruthless, unwavering defenders of his crimes.”

advertisement

The race for the Democratic nomination remains running as the calendar returns to 2020, with 15 Democrats still in the running and a majority of voters telling polls that they have yet to decide a final election. Nominee contests in Iowa and New Hampshire in early February will be critical tests for candidate viability.

Warren’s address was in front of a crowd of nearly 700 people at a church in downtown Boston, known as a gathering place for revolutionary colonists in the 1770s.

“We are a nation fighting back,” she said. “Fighting back is an act of patriotism.”

Warren remains a top Democratic candidate in national opinion polls, but her position collapsed in the fall after a month-long rejection of her as the first candidate.

She is in third place behind Joe Biden, his former vice president and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, according to RealClearPolitics’ national poll average.

Warren’s moment was stalled by ongoing attacks by more moderate Democratic candidates like Pete Buttigieg, the outgoing mayor of South Bend, Indiana, over her support for Medicare for All, a health care overhaul that would eliminate private insurance in favor of a single government plan.

In response, Warren has revised her rhetoric on health care, emphasizing her intention to enter Medicare for All for several years to maintain the “choice” for Americans.

She has also sought to return to the topic of economic populism that animated the early part of her campaign.

Warren, who has been sworn in with high-dollar fundraising, argued on Tuesday that other candidates who “kiss the rings” of the rich are seeing rich donors and corporate interests.

“Billionaires, corporate executives and their favorite candidates for president have one clear goal: to convince you that everything you imagine is impossible,” Warren said.

While she did not name any rivals, her remarks were likely to Biden and Buttigieg, whom she has previously criticized for holding funds at high prices.

In recent months, Warren has seen a slowdown in its fundraising pace. The campaign said last week it had raised just over $ 17m in the fourth quarter with a few days to go, lower than the $ 24.6m it raised last quarter. (Reporting by Joseph Ax and Amanda Becker; Editing by Peter Cooney and Alistair Bell)

advertisement