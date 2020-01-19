advertisement

DES MOINES – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders tried over the weekend to mitigate a week-long dispute if Sanders told Warren at a 2018 private meeting that a woman could not beat Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

While both senators and allies have long campaigned in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire just two weeks before the start of the first groups, both largely stuck to their liberal policy platforms and emphasized unity among Democrats. hoping to get Trump in the November election.

“Bernie and I have been friends for a long time. We fight over the same issues,” Warren said at a holiday home in Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday when asked by a supporter who said she believed Warren’s side of the story . “That’s all I want to say on that topic because what I really believe is that we’ll have to pull together.”

Sanders vowed to join other Democrats to support their eventual nominee.

“Regardless of who wins this contested primary, all of us will come together,” he said in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

“The media has blown this up and I don’t want to go into it anymore, except to say of course I always believed and believe today that a woman can be elected president of the United States,” Sanders told New New Hampshire Public Radio on Sunday. “And believe me, if I’m not nominated and a woman is, I’ll do everything I can to make sure she gets elected.”

Both senators have been at odds in recent days after Warren said Sanders told her during the meeting that a woman cannot win the presidency in November 2020, which Sanders has denied.

The skin was highlighted during last week’s presidential debate in Iowa, when a CNN microphone caught Warren telling Sanders he made her a liar on national television.

The distribution of the non-aggression pact between the two friends – and the resulting online reaction from supporters at both camps – caused clashes between progressive groups, which urged supporters of both candidates to reserve their fire for centrist rivals.

Sanders is leading Warren in most national opinion polls, but both trail behind former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate.

Interviews with more than 20 voters attending the events of the two progressives on Friday and Saturday indicated that they mostly wanted the candidates to go further.

Sue Foecke, 40, attended the Des Moines home celebration hosted by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and plans to support Warren. But she said a continued focus on the 2018 meeting “adds nothing to the conversation.”

Although Foecke said she does not have a reserve candidate because Warren must be applicable to Iowa groups and be able to win delegates, some at the Warren events named Sanders as their second choice.

“It breaks my heart,” said Kathy Staub, 62, a Sanders supporter who is involved in local politics in Manchester.

Staub likes both candidates, but opposed Sanders’ story as a founding mastermind with Warren’s latest show as a major breakthrough with “won” policy plans.

Warren was repeatedly enraged when she was asked by reporters about the scuffle, responding, “I have nothing else to say about it.”

Although the controversy with Warren died, however, Sanders’ campaign has come down to Biden. He criticized Biden’s 2002 vote on the Iraq War, which Sanders opposed, and accused him in the past of supporting cuts in Social Security benefits for the elderly, which Biden denied. The former vice president’s campaign accused Sanders employees of lying.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker in Des Moines and Simon Lewis in Manchester; Editing by Soyoung Kim, Andrea Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)

