advertisement

WASHINGTON – Elizabeth Warren took the unusual step Monday of confirming a report that her estranged White House husband Bernie Sanders told her during a 2018 meeting that he did not believe a woman could win the 2020 presidential race .

Warren and Sanders are other US senators, friends and standard-bearers of their party who agreed early in the contest to nominate an informal aggression pact.

But amid escalating tensions between the two rivals, and with the first nominee contest beginning in early February, Warren backed down against Sanders’ denial of a CNN report detailing the meeting in which he told her he did not believe that a woman can beat Republican President Donald Trump.

advertisement

“I thought a woman could win; he disagreed,” Warren, a US senator from Massachusetts, said in a statement released late Monday describing the two-hour meeting in December 2018.

In its report on the meeting, CNN cited four people with knowledge of it, including two with whom Warren spoke shortly and two others who were familiar with what happened at the meeting.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, told CNN it was “nonsense” that he would tell Warren a woman could not win. “What I said that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, racist and liar who would arm everything he could,” he added.

Sanders’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Warren’s CNN account confirmation.

“I have no interest in further discussing this private meeting because Bernie and I have much more in common than our differences in irregularities,” Warren said.

The clash between the two progressive senators is the second in so many days since Politico reported Sunday that Sanders’ campaign had dispersed talking points for volunteers on what to say to voters who are thinking of backing their top rivals.

The instruction suggested that volunteers argue that Warren was backed by “educated, richer people who will show up and vote Democrat no matter what.” In response, Warren, while campaigning in Iowa, said she was “disappointed” in Sanders’ campaign and hoped he would reconsider the approach.

Sanders said he had disapproved of the negative points of the talks related to his Democratic rivals.

Warren and Sanders are among six candidates to face Tuesday in the seventh Democratic Presidential debate and the last before the Iowa caucuses, which start from state nomination contests. There are 12 candidates currently opposing the party’s candidacy to get Trump in November. National opinion polls show Warren at the top but trailing Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. (Reporting by Amanda Becker Editing by Leslie Adler)

advertisement