advertisement

WASHINGTON – Elizabeth Warren raised $ 21.2 million for her White House bid in the final quarter of 2019, down slightly from the first quarter but ending the year with a delayed donation increase on the day she made a speech New Year’s Eve, her campaign said Friday.

The meeting puts Warren behind rival Senator and Liberal American compatriot Bernie Sanders, as well as former South Bend, Indiana, Speaker Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden, who all saw their increases to raise funds. grow fourth quarter.

Sanders raised more than $ 34.5 million in the fourth quarter, the largest three-month shipping yet for a 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

advertisement

Buttigieg raised $ 24.7 million and Biden raised $ 22.7 million in the same period. Businessman Andrew Yang raised $ 16.5 million. And U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar raised $ 11.4 million, more than doubling last quarter’s amount after two highly-debated ratings shows, her campaign announced Friday.

Highly colored by congressional impeachment procedures, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign received $ 46m during the fourth quarter, eclipsing a third-quarter fundraising of nearly $ 41m, his campaign said.

In an email to supporters, Warren’s campaign said it had received nearly 900,000 donations from more than 443,000 people and the average contribution was about $ 23. Since she launched her presidential campaign a year ago, nearly 1 million donors have made 2.7 million contributions totaling more than $ 71 million.

“We saw a huge increase in support at the end – over $ 1.5 million went into just the last day of the year, our best fundraising day,” campaign manager Roger Lau said in the email announcing the fundraising total funds.

With nomination contests beginning with Iowa groups on Feb. 3, Lau said the campaign will now have daily fundraising targets and the money “will be sent directly to connect with voters and group members.”

Warren remains at the highest level of White House contenders, but she follows Biden and Sanders in most national opinion polls and saw her position slide into key early voting states during the fourth quarter. However, Lau said the campaign had fulfilled its goal in the fourth quarter to raise $ 20m from core donors.

Warren, 70, has focused her campaign on the White House in an anti-corruption message, avoiding private fundraising with high-dollar donors and using a Super PAC to raise money. It has criticized its rivals, Buttigieg and Biden in particular, for thanking wealthy donors.

Sanders, 78, also does not expect private fundraisers with wealthy donors. His fundraising in the fourth quarter increased when he recovered from a heart attack in early October that briefly drove him away from the campaign trail. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

advertisement