advertisement

A text message referring to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas”, which was sent via the voluntary messaging system of her rival Bernie Sanders, caused a social feud and confusion among supporters of the two candidates.

It turned out that the text message came from a Sanders campaign volunteer, believed to be a supporter of President Donald Trump, the campaign told The Associated Press. The individual was removed from the system.

But the image of it, posted on Twitter by a pro-Warren fundraising group, has led to misinformation and heightened tension among supporters of Warren and Sanders.

advertisement

The campaign text message, addressed to a woman named Caitlin, asked, “Are you for Bernie?”

The person responded by saying that it was not because they volunteered for the Warren campaign.

“Pocahontas, huh?” Replied the campaign text – citing racial slurs that Trump regularly uses to mock Warren, who had previously claimed Native American heritage.

Twitter users immediately questioned the veracity of the text, with some claiming that Warren’s campaign organized the exchange and published it online to undermine Sanders. Others insisted that the image of the text exchange had been digitally manipulated.

In response, some pro-Sanders accounts have tweeted satirical images of offensive Warren campaign text messages that have been shared online thousands of times.

The Twitter user who posted the SMS image did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.

The Warren campaign has no affiliation with the account that published the SMS campaign, a spokesman for Warren told the AP.

A Sanders campaign assistant confirmed that the text was sent from his system, which uses volunteers who can register online to send text messages to voters across the country.

The Sanders campaign told the AP that it believed that a Trump supporter had sent the text after joining the program. The campaign can see the text messages sent by its volunteers, and it subsequently removed the person from the program.

The mobile phone number indicated on the SMS was also disconnected.

advertisement