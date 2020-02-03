advertisement

Dundee harbor officials have issued a harsh warning to motorists that are cutting costs and putting cyclists at risk.

A number of cars have recently been spotted parked on the port grounds and even on the cycle path leading to and from the recently renovated open road to the Stannergate.

In one incident, a car is said to have “rolled” towards a cyclist on leaving the area.

The port recently erected a barrier and installed signs, but that did not deter stubborn motorists.

Port officials have now started patrolling the area and placing warnings on illegally parked vehicles.

Drivers are told that their cars could be towed under port regulations because they could be considered a “safety risk”.

A spokesman for the Port of Dundee said, “Unfortunately, some members of the public irresponsibly park cars on the grounds of East Camperdown Street harbor outside the secure area of ​​the port.

“We have erected a barrier and an access prohibition sign, but we cannot completely secure the area because we have to leave the cycle path clear for cyclists.

“Our team is posting notices on cars informing drivers that they are parking illegally and, if the problem persists, we will take further action.”

The company has also narrowed the gap at the end of the barrier to prevent cars from passing through.

Donald Baddon, organizer of the event at the Dundee Cycling Forum, said: “I hope people get the message with the help of the port.

“We want people to join us by bike rather than driving us a car.

“From our point of view, parking on the way seems pretty crazy.

“They should know that they are blocking it and that they should not be doing it.

“This is the main route of the Véloroute Nationale 1 and it is made dangerous.”

The path is heavily used by cyclists traveling to and from work during rush hour.

The streets of the City Quay area are often obstructed by vehicles during the week, as commuters look for free parking before entering the center.

A parking permit area for residents is currently in the consultation phase after councilors have agreed to consider creating one in various parts of the city.

However, no permit has yet been introduced.

