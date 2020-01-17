advertisement

Dog lovers are warned to watch out for a scam called “dog fishing”.

Loughborough Dogs Trust advises aspiring dog owners to be on the lookout for signs.

About 12 million homes in the UK own a dog, according to the RSPCA, and many could not imagine their lives without their furry friend.

But finding the perfect match at the right price can be a tricky process, and sometimes it can seem a little too good to be true.

This is because sometimes it is.

“Dogfishing” is a term used to describe the process by which a dog is illegally smuggled into the country and adopted by an unsuspecting owner.

Often these dogs are not the same as those advertised and are often in poor physical and mental health.

Today, the Dog Trust is launching its “Don’t be Fished” campaign to prevent people from being scammed this way.

“If it sounds too good to be true, however harsh it may be, walk away and report it”

Jack Johnstone, Regional Director of Dogs Trust, said: “Today we are launching a campaign warning people not to ‘be hunted’ – to prevent people from being tricked into buying puppies that have been imported illegally in the country by diverted merchants.

“People think they’re getting a happy, healthy puppy, but behind the curtain hides the dark depths of the puppy smuggling trade.

“Many of these poor puppies suffer from serious health or behavioral problems for life, and unfortunately some do not survive, leaving their buyers helpless and heartbroken – as well as out of their pocket.

Dogs Trust Campaign, don’t be # caught by dogs.

“This is why we want to educate the public about the shocking realities of the puppy smuggling trade and advise them how they can take steps to avoid being” chased by dogs “.

“If it sounds too good to be true, however harsh it may be, walk away and report it.”

According to Tech4Pets research, 201300 dogs were advertised online in 2019 on four of the UK’s largest websites.

A survey was conducted of 2,000 puppy owners in the East Midlands.

It has been shown that 43% of puppy buyers in the East Midlands were not allowed to see the puppy more than once, while 38% were not allowed to see the puppy with their mom – two signs that all may not be what it seems.

A disturbing number of buyers who were not allowed to see the puppy at the seller’s (19%) also revealed that they were asked to pick up their puppy from a parking lot or parking lot – something that none breeder concerned about the welfare of puppies would not do.

And 11% of puppy buyers in the East Midlands said their seller had lied to them about the dog they were buying, reaching more than a fifth (22%) among those who bought through online advertisements.

The details that were lied to were things such as age, race and whether they had been vaccinated and microchips.

About a quarter said they had health or behavior concerns about their puppy within a few weeks of their purchase.

Some have even stated that their puppy is dead or must have been asleep due to the severity of their new puppy’s health.

Beth Walsh, a photographer from Loughborough, met her Yorkshire Terrier Jet for the first time after being rescued from contraband in the country.

Jet and his eight siblings were found in shoe boxes in the back of a vehicle from Slovakia.

Beth first met Jet during a photo shoot after being discovered in a shoe box after being illegally imported from Slovakia.

They were only eight weeks old when they arrived in the UK and they clearly marked Beth.

She said, “I often do photo shoots involving puppies smuggled for Dogs Trust, but there was just something different about meeting these little guys; you meet them and you just want to do what you can to help them.

“I went back to see them and, once they left quarantine, I knew I wanted to adopt one – and I could see that Jet was a strong character with a great personality, taking everything in his small stride.”

“I knew he was the only one who had many adventures.

“I adopted him from Loughborough Dogs Trust, so I knew his background, but people who buy online don’t know what they are buying and can be tricked into buying a bad puppy that would be heartbreaking.

“Also, unknowingly, they could support the horrific puppy smuggling trade.”

What to do

The Dogs Trust has published the following steps for people wishing to buy a puppy:

Always see puppy and mom together at home and be sure to visit more than once.

Ask lots of questions and make sure you see all the essential documents, such as a puppy contract – which gives lots of information about their parents, breed, health, diet, puppy experiences and more .

If you have any doubts or if you feel compelled to buy, as hard as it may be, move away and report the seller.

