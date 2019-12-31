advertisement

A new Ipsos poll has given another indication of what many already suspect: The prairie provinces are more eager than ever to separate from the rest of Canada.

An exclusive poll conducted for Global News found that most respondents in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Maritimes believe Canada is “more divided than ever”, and according to Ipsos Vice President Kyle Braid, those numbers have reaching “historic” heights, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“This is really a story of two oil provinces that think they made a significant contribution to the Canadian economy during the boom years and now they feel when things are not going well, they feel isolated, undervalued, misunderstood by the rest of the country, ”he said.

According to the study, “the agreement that the country is more divided than ever is the highest in … Alberta (79%) and Saskatchewan (77%). A majority of residents in the other two western provinces of Manitoba (58%) and BC (54%) also agree that the country is divided, but their agreement is equal to Ontario (56%) and Quebec (54%) and not their western neighbors. Two-thirds (66%) of Atlantic Canadians agree that the country is more divided than ever. “

The poll surveyed 1,516 Canadians of online voting age between October 24 and November 1, 2019.

Among the other questions were “Canada is more divided than ever”, “My province would be better off if separated from Canada” and “I think the views of Western Canadians are adequately represented in Ottawa.”

According to the survey, roughly one-third (33%) of Albertans surveyed and just over a quarter (27%) of Saskatchewanians agree with the statement: “My province would be better off if it was separated from Canada.”

This separatist ethos is up 8 points from last year’s numbers (up from 25% to 33%) and up 14 points from the 19 percent figure found in 2001. According to the survey, “a belief that Saskatchewan would be better off if it did the share increased by 9 points from just over a year ago (from 18% to 27%) and 14 points from 2001 (was 13%). “

That separatist sentiment is rivaled only by Quebecois, with 26 percent believing their province would be better off leaving Canada.

