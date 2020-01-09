advertisement

US Pentagon officials have confirmed that the Ukrainian flight crash that claimed the lives of 176 people was actually hit by an anti-aircraft missile system.

According to Newsweek, news of the rocket attack was confirmed by a senior US intelligence official as well as an Iraqi intelligence official.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 on its way from Tehran to Kyiv, lost contact with the airlines shortly after launch, and not long after the Iranian government struck a US military base. The aircraft was hit by a Russian-built rocket commonly known as a “Gauntlet,” Newsweek reports.

The Pentagon told Newsweek that they believe the strike was an accident, and that the missile system was still active after the country hit the US base – a strike that was triggered after the US killed Quds Force Revolutionary Guard commander Gen Qassem Soleimani, who was called the number one terrorist in the world.

There were 176 people on board, 82 of whom were Iranians, 63 were Canadians and 11 were Ukrainians, comprised of mostly crew. There were also 10 Swedes, seven Afghans and three Germans. There were no survivors.

The incident has sparked debate over how Iran should respond to the accidental clashes of their citizens, numerous Canadians and other citizens.

A former ambassador appointed to Trudeau soon went on to say that “this happens sometimes,” and that there should be limited consequences.

Incidents like these happen. One notable example was Flight 655 July 1988, when the United States accidentally fired a rocket on a passenger flight from Tehran to Dubai.

CBC journalist Natasha Fatah raised questions that remain as to whether or not Iran will share the black box data with international investigators.

Iran Plane Crash: Many questions for investigators, and about the investigation itself:

▪️ Will Iran share the black box data recorders with other investigators?

What caused the damage to the outside of the plane?

What caused the fire on the plane? pic.twitter.com/Ru182PcCTj

– Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) January 9, 2020

The aircraft was manufactured three years ago.

