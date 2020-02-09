advertisement

The former tropical cyclone Damien has finally disappeared, but not before it has whipped the west Australian coast with destructive winds above 200 km / h.

The tropical low is still producing strong winds and showers as it moves south after landing in the Pilbara region on Saturday.

The WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services pointed out that returning home may still be unsafe and urged residents to continue monitoring the weather warnings.

“Some services, such as electricity and telephones, may not work and service providers are trying to restore them as soon as they can,” said the DFES.

The severe tropical cyclone Damien reached the coast near Dampier on Saturday afternoon and brought violent storms into the industrial port and near Karratha.

A satellite image taken by BoM shows tropical cyclone Damien crossing the coast of the Pilbara region in Western Australia at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

For Gascoyne in the east and Goldfield in the north, a severe weather warning still applies, with harmful winds and heavy rains to be expected.

These areas could have more than 200 mm of rainfall around the clock today and tomorrow, the Weather Department warned.

There are flood warnings for the central regions of Pilbara and Gascoyne.

Damien was the most important cyclone in the Dampier-Karratha region since the Cyclone Orson in 1989, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Karratha Airport experienced wind gusts of up to 195 km / h and sustained destructive winds for two hours on both sides of the cyclone and 235 mm of rain in the 48 hours to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The film footage of the storm shows how branches are torn from trees and heavy rain is whipped sideways by the strong winds.

Locals have also reported that some buildings have lost their roofs.

Damien was the third cyclone of the season off the Washington coast.

