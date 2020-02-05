advertisement

A single clause at the end of the Trump Administration’s Peace Plan released last Monday seems to underscore an inexpressible understanding that there will likely never be long-lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

It states: “The State of Israel shall retain the right to dismantle and destroy any structure in the State of Palestine used for the manufacture of prohibited weapons or for other hostile purposes … The State of Israel shall retain the right to be involved in necessary security measures to ensure that the State of Palestine remains demilitarized and not threatened by the State of Israel, including by terrorist threats. “

If the Trump administration was certain that this would be the Agreement to end all agreements, why did its Middle East envoy add that Israel reserves the right to destroy weapons-producing facilities and hostile sites in the state? the future of Palestine?

The Associated Press has claimed in its coverage that the Peace Agreement favors Israel. Putting aside the fact that the Plan will only serve as a basis for negotiations between the two parties, it is undoubtedly true that the Plan contains many provisions that would be a nightmare for Israel’s security.

For example, to connect Palestinian areas in Judea and Samaria with the Gaza Strip, tunnels would be built under Israel Proper. In recent years, Israel has worked hard to destroy the Hamas-built terror tunnels that ran from Gaza to Israel. Now, the Trump administration proposes to build a tunnel that goes further into Israeli territory and that could potentially be abused for kidnapping and violence.

Another security issue is that the Plan proposes to open trade between the future State of Palestine and Lebanon, where Iran’s Hezbollah terrorist proxy dominates the government. Iran is likely to use this opening to supply illicit weapons. This inevitability would appear to contradict the Trump administration’s vision of a demilitarized state of Palestine.

What is also dangerous about the Trump Peace Plan is that it carries a connotation that Israel’s empowered position will always be as it is, and that Israel may allow to strengthen the political status of their enemies in citizenship and maintain his safety at the same time. But recent history warns that the belief that Israel is indestructible or secure and stable is an illusion.

The history of Israel since its founding in 1948 is not only about progress and victories, but the emergence of the same followed by the fragmentation of naivety. For example, at some points in the early years, especially true after Israel won a six-day war in 1967, the country seemed invincible. But when Israel nearly lost the 1973 Yom Kippur War, it remembered exactly how vulnerable it really was. Moreover, progress seemed to be taking place when Ehud Barak shook Yasser Arafat’s hand at Camp David. No one expected Arafat to end the talks unexpectedly and then urge his men to explode on buses, nightclubs, pizza shops and ice cream parlors to kill Israeli civilians. This bloodbath became known as the Second Intifada. Thousands were killed, and thousands of other lost body parts disappeared forever and had a long psychological trauma.

After the Intifada, the Israeli government seized another moment to show itself as a ready partner in peace. In 2005, she sent in her army to evacuate thousands of Jews from their homes in the Gaza Strip. It was not known at the time that the move would pave the way for what would eventually become an expansive launch pad for the Gaza Strip that would often be used against Israel.

Until the present time, Israel continues to deal with the consequences of this concession.

For the past 15 years, thousands of rockets with a sophistication and growing range have terrorized Israeli communities. To cope with the insanity caused by unpredictable war crimes, Israel has funded bomb shelters in the homes of its citizens living in vulnerable areas. They also developed the Iron Dome, a missile defense system that intercepts rocket fire before it can harm people and destroy property.

True, Israel is capable of developing strategies for its defense when new enmities, but the Jewish State deserves to exist simply without getting into the bigger traps in which it is forced to find new ways to defend itself.

The Palestinians left peace long ago, if not from the beginning. After all, a two-state solution strongly in favor of the Palestinians was offered in 1947, but this partition plan was rejected. Unhappy, the Palestinians decided to start a war in order to conquer their Jewish part for themselves. Agreements on adherence to UN Security Council resolutions, which came close to Palestinian demands, and those that went so far as to require the liquidation of Jewish areas so that they could be handed over to Palestinians were also rejected. This policy of rejection was rejected by President Bill Clinton during peace talks at Camp David at a point where he said in Camp David: “What the hell is that?”

Indeed, there is simply no peace to be made with the Palestinians simply because their leaders do not want peace.

That is, if peace involves the existence of the State of Israel.

Regardless, it’s time for Netanyahu, or whoever Israel’s next prime minister, to forget how the world is perceived and focus on what is good for the Israelis. The milestone should not show support for an agreement that endangers Israel, but the turning point when Israel says “enough is enough” and walks away with dignity and pride.

