All-star basketball and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, first reported by TMZ.

Everyone in the helicopter has died. His wife, Vanessa, and his four daughters (Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and newborn Kapri) were not on board the helicopter, according to the TMZ report.

Bryant, nicknaming himself the Black Mamba for his ability to strike with unparalleled precision as a snake, was well known for helicopter rides to the games while he played for L.A. Lakers, and continued to travel frequently by helicopter after retiring.

He played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and won five championships. He and Shaquille O’Neal were an unstoppable duo for most of the time playing together.

The investigation into the helicopter crash is continuing.

In Bryant’s latest Twitter tweet he congratulated current Lakers star LeBron James on his passing as the third highest scorer of all time.

Continuing to move on with the @KingJames game. Much respect to my brother 💪🏾 # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

