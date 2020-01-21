advertisement

Martin Lewis warned social media users of a fraudulent email circulating in people’s emails.

The money-saving expert went on Twitter to warn people of emails sent to multiple users.

The email uses celebrity names to approve Bitcoin trading in an effort to push certain Bitcoin schemes to other users.

A Twitter user called CraigKHarkness tweeted a photo of the email to the money saver, which reads: “Just to let you know that emails are being sent using your name and image to promote @Bitcoin.

Martin Lewis this morning

(Image: ITV)

“I received these same emails using various celebrities, but I’m sure you would want to get away from them.”

In response to the user, Martin Lewis said, “Be warned that any email from me about Bitcoin is BOGUS, BALONEY and any other similar B words.

“Ignore, delete, and then wash your hands because dirty, nasty crooks do it.”

MoneySavingExpert.com has also written a warning to email users who may encounter these fake ads.

It says, “If you receive one of these emails, don’t click on it – it’s a fake”

“At the moment it is very difficult to determine who sends these emails and how they do it, so unlike online advertisements – where we can complain directly to the advertising platform – it is difficult to prevent them from reach your inbox.

“MoneySavingExpert is doing its best to get to the bottom of this and find a way to stop these scammers who are operating by email.”

A spokesperson for MoneySavingExpert told LeicestershireLive that anyone affected by a fraudulent email should contact Citizens Advice Scams Action.

