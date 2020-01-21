advertisement

WarnerMedia has hired Cheryl Idell as Executive Vice President and Chief Research Officer. There, the former Snap Manager will lead WarnerMedia Entertainment’s cable television and streaming viewer measurement.

Sweet, HBO Maximum ratings!

In the new role, Idell will be responsible for overseeing the functional areas of research in WarnerMedia Entertainment and centralizing expertise in the areas of viewers, content and strategic market research, insights and analysis, according to the company. Yes, your area of ​​responsibility includes the upcoming SVOD offer.

“As video consumption continues to advance rapidly, it is critical to our success that we remain at the forefront of technology, consumer trends, and future viability,” said their boss, WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman and direct-to-consumer Bob Greenblatt said Tuesday in a statement. “Cheryl’s background in technology and entertainment makes her the perfect candidate to lead our research teams and build an industry-leading research practice that will lead us into the future.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to work for Bob and WarnerMedia’s exceptional leaders and developers,” said Idell. “It is an exciting time to work in this business and WarnerMedia Entertainment has become one of the biggest and bravest players through creativity and innovation. The company’s best brands, networks and programs make this a truly irresistible opportunity. I can’t wait to lead this incredible research team and help shape the future of audience insight and engagement through a combination of linear, streaming and direct-to-consumer data, research and analysis. “

At Snap, Idell was head of vertical measurement in the United States. There she led Snapchat’s measurement strategy and the resulting execution for all customers of US advertisers. The Idell team was responsible for providing solutions and strategic guidance to advertisers to measure and optimize the online and offline impact of Snapchat advertising based on their biography.

Before joining Snapchat, Idell headed Mindshare’s west coast offices and worked with clients from a variety of industries, including studio / entertainment, consumer goods, spirits, retail, and travel / hospitality. She was also Executive Vice President of Client Solutions for Nielsen and held leadership positions that focused on driving Nielsen’s revenue growth by developing products, solutions, strategies and practices for media analysis and research.

Before joining Nielsen, Idell held senior positions at 20th Century Fox, IAG Research and Initiative Media.

Idell holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University.

