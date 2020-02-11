advertisement

Australian big-hitter David Warner says he’ll likely quit T20 cricket in the next “couple of years” to extend his testing and ODI career and spend more time with his young family, the three of whom Children belong.

The 33-year-old won Cricket Australia’s Allan Border Medal as Player of the Year on Monday, completing an emotional turning point after being banned for ball manipulation in 2018. He broke down overall after receiving the award, which was his third.

Emotional Warner “extremely grateful” for Australia’s return after winning the award

He was also named T20 Player of the Year.

“I think you’re watching twenty caps, we also have two successive World Cups,” Warner was quoted by the Australian Associated Press.

“This is probably a format that I could drop in a few years. It will be very difficult to play all three forms – and good luck for those who want to continue playing – it is a challenge,” he said.

Warner has an average of over 40 in both test and ODI formats and a hit rate of over 140 in T20. The two T20 World Cups will take place in Australia (this year) and India (next year).

Warner said the former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was one of the retirees he spoke to to understand the tiredness of playing all three formats.

“I talk to people like AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, guys who have been doing this for a long time, it will be a challenge. Since I have three small children and my wife at home all the time, traveling around is very difficult, ”he said.

Warner has three daughters with Ms. Candice Falzon.

The spirited batsman has had two tough years behind the ball scandal, but has shown tremendous success. In November, he smashed his highest test score with an unbeaten 335.

“I spent a lot of time on the networks. I fought for three hours almost every day three or four days before the Brisbane test, ”said Warner.

Previously, he won the top Australian award in 2016 and 2017.

