The Warner Music Group – home of hitters like Blake Shelton and Ed Sheeran – has applied for an IPO of its common shares.

The announcement was made on Thursday as numerous other companies publicly report their own profits to shareholders. It was not immediately apparent how much ordinary shares were offered and in what price range.

Access Industries bought the Warner Music Group privately in 2011.

“Upon completion of this offer, we will have two classes of common shares, Class A common shares and Class B common shares,” said TheWrap-reviewed filing. “Each class A ordinary share grants one vote per share. Each Class B common share grants 20 votes per share. Holders of our Class A and Class B common shares vote together as one class on all matters, unless otherwise specified in this prospectus or the applicable law so requires. “

Upon registration, each outstanding Class B common share will automatically be converted into a Class A common share upon each transfer, “with the exception of certain exceptions and allowable transfers described in our amended and amended charter.”

The Warner Music Group filing also highlighted the risks associated with the IPO, including the evolving streaming industry. It lists the consolidation between companies and competitors that have overwhelmed WMG in discovering and promoting artists, and the potential preference of artists for self-distribution as a potential risk.

“The industries in which we operate are very competitive, have seen ongoing consolidation among major music entertainment companies, and are driven by rapidly changing consumer preferences,” the file said.

In addition to the US brands, WMG operates through numerous subsidiaries and licensees in more than 50 countries.

The recordings business includes the growing business with artist services, which offers artist management, merchandising, touring, fan clubs, VIP ticketing, sponsorship and brand advertising, as well as numerous third-party solutions that enable the sale of music-based content directly to consumers. The Artist Services business works with WMG artists as well as with artists who are not otherwise signed for WMG labels.

